UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Drives Massive Women Empowerment Through Dairy Revolution In Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the landscape of women’s empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is rapidly transforming. Through the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 55,000 women milk producers across six districts in the Terai region have become successful entrepreneurs.

Dairy-based activities have accelerated the rural economy, with women emerging as strong symbols of self-reliance. Women in districts like Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Rampur are building strong prospects in the dairy sector.

With women taking leadership in rural areas, the dairy industry is growing rapidly. Organized efforts have created a strong system for milk production, collection, and marketing, leading to a steady increase in women’s incomes.

The story of Ramguni from a small village Sirai Cha in Lakhimpur Kheri stands as a powerful example of this transformation. Earlier earning just ₹2-3 thousand per month, she is now earning up to ₹60,000 monthly after joining a milk producer organization and benefiting from government schemes.

Through the Srijani Milk Producer Organization, women have not only been connected to markets but also provided training, management skills, and support for organized production. This has transformed dairy from a small activity into a structured business.

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Access to veterinary services in rural areas has improved significantly, leading to better animal health and a continuous rise in milk production.

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission has played a crucial role in economically empowering rural women. Through self-help groups, women have gained not only employment but also leadership skills and confidence.

The increasing participation of women has strengthened the rural economy. Dairy has created new sources of income across villages, turning the vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh into reality on the ground.