Yogi Adityanath Highlights Uttar Pradesh’s Rapid Infrastructure Growth, Investment Surge And Connectivity Expansion

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the release of the book 'Nav Nirman ke 9 Varsh', said that Uttar Pradesh has now transformed into an infrastructure-focused state. Highlighting the rapid development of infrastructure, he said that UP has the largest railway network in the country.

Metro services are operational in seven cities- Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Country’s first Rapid Rail has started between Meerut and Delhi. First ropeway in the country is being built in Varanasi. First inland waterway in India (Varanasi to Haldia) is also in UP.

Talking about air connectivity, he mentioned that 16 airports are operational in the state, including four international airports. Fifth international airport at Jewar is ready and will be the largest in the country. We have invited Prime Minister to inaugurate it on March 28. Jewar Airport will boost economic growth and generate ₹1 lakh crore in revenue for state government.

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CM Yogi referred to the poor infrastructure before 2017 and then listed his government’s achievements. He said that 55% of the country’s expressways are in UP and with the completion of Ganga Expressway this month, share will rise to 60%. State has improved interstate, international and four-lane connectivity. 'Maitri Dwar' gateways have been developed. Every district headquarters is now connected with four-lane roads, while block and tehsil headquarters are connected with two-lane and four-lane roads.

Chief Minister said that recently delegations visited Japan and Singapore, along with the Finance and Industrial Development Minister. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister visited Germany. Ministers and industry leaders in these countries said they are investing in UP because of its zero tolerance and zero corruption policies.

He added that UP has emerged as a top investment destination. Major investors from Singapore, Japan and Germany are set to invest and proposal letters have already started coming in. Government has begun working on these investments. From a state where investors once hesitated to come, UP has now seen ground-breaking of investments worth ₹15 lakh crore. An additional ₹6 lakh crore is ready for upcoming ground-breaking ceremonies.

Investment is happening in every district. State has a vast land bank, 34 sectoral policies and investor-friendly platforms like 'Nivesh Mitra' and 'Nivesh Sarathi'.

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CM Yogi stated that before 2017, investors avoided UP due to lack of security, policies, land availability and government intent. Between 1947 and 2017, fewer than 14,000 industries were established, whereas now more than 31,000 large industries are operational. UP has 96 lakh MSME units employing 3.11 crore people, while large industries employ over 65 lakh people. He emphasized that investment comes only when the government’s intent is strong.

Taking a dig at previous governments, CM said that those who called faith 'superstition' themselves avoided visiting Noida, believing it would cost them their position. When he assumed office, he decided to break this belief. He said even if it cost him his chair, he would still go to Noida for the state’s development.

Today, Noida and Greater Noida significantly contribute to national growth. Without this change, UP would not have achieved 55% of India’s mobile manufacturing and 60% of electronic component production. The myth of Noida being inauspicious was dismantled to remove obstacles to development.