Yogi Adityanath Govt's Free Residential IAS-PCS Coaching Scheme Gains Increasing Popularity

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

The free residential IAS-PCS Coaching Scheme, being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is rapidly gaining popularity among the youth. The growing enthusiasm for the scheme is evident from the fact that 6,844 out of 10,167 registered candidates appeared for the entrance examination conducted on Sunday. This translates to an attendance of over 67.3 percent, reflecting the increasing trust and enthusiasm of young aspirants towards the initiative.

The entrance examination was conducted on July 5, 2026, by the Social Welfare Department at 29 examination centres established in divisional headquarters across all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. The examination concluded peacefully. Following the declaration of results, selected candidates will be admitted to various residential coaching centres through the counselling process. Regular classes will begin on August 1, 2026, while the academic session will continue until May 31, 2027.

A total of 865 selected candidates will receive free residential coaching for competitive examinations at seven residential coaching centres across the state. Of these, 25 percent of the seats have been reserved for candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination through the lateral entry route.

Selected students will receive free accommodation, meals, books, study material, and guidance from experienced faculty members.

The Yogi Government's scheme has emerged as a significant support for economically weaker yet meritorious youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Due to the high cost of private coaching institutes, many deserving students are unable to pursue quality preparation. This initiative is providing a strong platform for talented students from underprivileged backgrounds to prepare for administrative services.

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Greater representation of underprivileged sections in administrative services

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that financial constraints should never become a barrier to talent. With access to quality education and proper guidance, the participation of youth from underprivileged sections in administrative services is steadily increasing. This will also contribute to positive social transformation.

The objective of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to talented aspirants, enabling them to succeed in prestigious examinations such as UPSC and UPPSC.

Sanjeev Singh Director, Social Welfare Department