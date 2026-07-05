CJP Protest Enters Day 16 As Sonam Wangchuk Completes Eighth Day Of Fast | File Pic

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on Sunday. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also completed eight days of his indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

According to a medical bulletin, Wangchuk has lost around 6kg since beginning the fast. Doctors said his blood pressure was 112/70 mm Hg while lying down, his heart rate was 72 beats per minute and his blood sugar level was 67 mg/dL. The bulletin added that his hydration remained fair, he was mentally alert and his weight had dropped to 60.95kg.

Wangchuk’s health stable despite 6kg weight loss

The CJP has continued to press for Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have severely affected students and their families.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the parents of NEET aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa, who the outfit claims died after the alleged paper leak shattered her dreams, visited the protest site on Sunday.

Dipke said Thapa's father, an Army veteran, joined the protest with the appeal that "no other family should have to endure the loss that his family has suffered" and urged the Centre to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In another post, the CJP said it stands firmly with Thapa's parents in their grief and fight against "a corrupt system that failed their daughter."

CJP reiterates demand for Pradhan’s resignation

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was conducted on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had earlier extended support to the agitation, is scheduled to send a delegation to Jantar Mantar on July 7. The farmers' body had initially stated that its delegation would visit the protest site on Sunday.

The SKM expressed solidarity with the students and youngsters participating in the agitation, saying "every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible examination system" and that "ensuring accountability is the government's responsibility.”

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SKM delegation to visit protest site on July 7

Several members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) also continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) joint secretary Danish Ali was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday after her blood sugar level dropped to 46 mg/dL on the seventh day of the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen continued their indefinite fast at the protest site.

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country's examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and members of civil society.