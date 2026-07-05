EAM Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM, Discusses Strategic Partnership And Regional Developments | X @DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday to review India-Qatar relations across key sectors, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar, who is on a four-nation Gulf tour from July 5 to 10 covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, also thanked the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the country.

"Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

A good interaction with representatives of Indian community in Qatar this evening.



Underlined the importance of community welfare in our engagement with the region. Their commitment and contributions to Qatari society in these difficult times are indeed laudable and appreciated… pic.twitter.com/rhLNJMsBPI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2026

Discussions on West Asia situation

The two leaders also exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and its regional impact. The minister's Gulf visit comes amid rapidly evolving political developments in the region following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.

During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts and senior leaders of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Qatar and Oman have emerged as mediators, along with Pakistan, in efforts to secure the Iran ceasefire after weeks of escalating tensions. Indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha are expected to resume after the week-long funeral rites of Iran's slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which began on Friday.

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Further engagements in New York and Brussels

After completing his Gulf tour, Jaishankar will travel to New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

He will then visit Brussels to attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting on July 14 and 15 and hold discussions with European Union and Belgian counterparts.