Assam Assembly Introduces Hindi As Official Language For Proceedings For The First Time In 89 Years |

Guwahati: For the first time in 89 yrs of Assam Legislative Assembly history, Hindi has been introduced as an official language for assembly proceedings from first day of Assam Assembly Budget session begins on July 6.

The Budget session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly begins on July 6 and runs until July 31, 2026 for 21 days. The state budget for the 2026-27 financial year will be presented on July 10.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjit Dass said that Hindi would be introduced as an official language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, alongside Assamese, English and Bodo from the Budget Session starting Monday.

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Dass said the decision was taken at the general purpose committee meeting held on Saturday in presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister Keshab Mahanta, Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Chowdhury, MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sobharam Basumatary, Chakradhar Gogoi, Joy Prakash Das were present. In the meeting, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language in the state assembly as Hindi is the Rashtra Bhasha. Earlier, three languages - Assamese, English and Bodo - were here, and for the first time, the Hindi language has been introduced. Hindi is Rashtra Bhasha, and to recognise it, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language," Dass said.

“Since Hindi is a ‘Rashtra Bhasa’, as a sign of respect for it we have decided to introduce it in the House,” the Speaker added.

Dass also said the committee had decided to rename ALA TV, which streams the proceedings of the Assembly, as ‘Assam Bidhan Sabha TV’.

After a rumour spread out in social media that Bodo language has been omitted while introducing Hindi as language in Bodoland Territorial Council people came out in large to mark protest against it by erasing or putting black colour on Assamese words. BPF MLA Sobharam Basumatary who was present in the meeting categorically denied such decisions and urged people not to act and beleive on rumours.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed speculation that Bodo would be withdrawn as an official language in the Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had been informed by the Speaker that there was no proposal to discontinue the use of Bodo in the Assembly.

He said the Bodo language is an inseparable part of Assam’s rich cultural heritage and identity, adding, “It carries the history, traditions, and aspirations of the Bodo community and enriches the vibrant diversity that defines our state.” “The government of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come,” the chief minister added.

Bodo is among the official languages included in Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. It was notified as an Associate Official Language of the Assembly through the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020.