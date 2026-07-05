 Karnataka PSI Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Alleges Sexual Assault
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Karnataka PSI Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Alleges Sexual Assault

A police sub-inspector posted at Manki police station in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district was arrested under the POCSO Act after a 16-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her. The girl alleged he took her to a lodge in Bhatkal using his police ID. Following her complaint and a preliminary inquiry, Bhatkal police registered a case and arrested the officer.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Karnataka PSI Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Alleges Sexual Assault
Karnataka PSI Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Alleges Sexual Assault | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector attached to Manki police station in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka has been arrested after a minor girl lodged sexual assault case against him.

The arrested sub-inspector has been identified as Abhinandan Gowda, hailing from Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

Abhinandan Gowda had been posted at Manki in Honnavar taluk only a few months ago. The 16-year-old girl, hailing from neighboring Yellapur taluk used to come in the bus to Honnavar regularly.

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Last week, he forcibly took her to Bhatkal, took a room in a lodge by showing his police ID and raped the girl. The girl went home and seeing her down, the family members inquired what happened. When the girl narrated the story, a complaint was lodged at Bhatkal police station.

After preliminary inquiries. the Bhatkal police registered a case under POCSO and arrested Abhinandan Gowda.

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