Karnataka PSI Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Alleges Sexual Assault | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector attached to Manki police station in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka has been arrested after a minor girl lodged sexual assault case against him.

The arrested sub-inspector has been identified as Abhinandan Gowda, hailing from Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

Abhinandan Gowda had been posted at Manki in Honnavar taluk only a few months ago. The 16-year-old girl, hailing from neighboring Yellapur taluk used to come in the bus to Honnavar regularly.

Last week, he forcibly took her to Bhatkal, took a room in a lodge by showing his police ID and raped the girl. The girl went home and seeing her down, the family members inquired what happened. When the girl narrated the story, a complaint was lodged at Bhatkal police station.

After preliminary inquiries. the Bhatkal police registered a case under POCSO and arrested Abhinandan Gowda.