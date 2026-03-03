Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets New Record, Procures 62.30 LMT Paddy In UP | Representational image

Lucknow: The paddy procurement process for the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 has been completed in Uttar Pradesh. The farmer-friendly CM Yogi government has set a new record by significantly surpassing the procurement target.

Against the set target of 60 lakh metric tonnes, the state procured 62.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. In return, nearly ₹15,000 crore has been paid to farmers. The procurement process in Uttar Pradesh concluded on February 28.

Through 4,869 procurement centers across the state, 62.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from 10.53 lakh farmers. The procurement rates were ₹2,369 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A paddy. A total payment of ₹14,886.35 crore has been transferred to farmers.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, payments were made directly into farmers’ bank accounts through DBT within 48 hours. This system eliminated the role of middlemen and ensured timely payments to farmers.

A total of 12,82,892 farmers registered to sell their paddy. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, an OTP-based single registration system was implemented for paddy sales. Procurement continued until January 31 in the divisions of Western Uttar Pradesh and in districts including Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. Meanwhile, procurement continued until February 28 in the divisions of Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, as well as in the districts of Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao.

CM Yogi govt breaks last year’s record

(2025-26)

Farmers covered: 10,53,561

Paddy procured: 62,30,735.63 metric tonnes

Payment made: ₹14,886.35 crore

Procurement centers: 4,869

(2024-25)

Farmers covered: 7,97,500

Paddy procured: 57,70,671.09 metric tonnes

Payment made: ₹13,370.17 crore

Procurement centers: 4,372