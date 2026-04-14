Yogi Adityanath Govt Ensures Timely Justice With 14566 Helpline Handling Hundreds Of Cases |

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, consistent efforts are being made to strengthen a responsive and accountable administrative system under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this direction, the 14566 atrocity and harassment helpline, operated by the Social Welfare Department, has emerged as a strong support system for victims across the state. The government has made it clear that no victim will be deprived of justice.

According to the Social Welfare Department, a total of 553 complaints were registered through the helpline in the financial year 2025-26. Notably, all complaints were resolved within the stipulated time frame.

As per departmental data, a total of 628 complaints were registered between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. These included 45 in April, 37 in May, 65 each in June and July, 57 in August, 80 in September, 79 in October, 40 in November, 35 in December, 37 in January, 48 in February, and 40 in March.

During verification, 75 complaints were found to be duplicate entries and were removed. Subsequently, directions were issued to the concerned departments, ensuring action on all valid cases.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department stated that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, special emphasis has been placed on transparency and technical efficiency throughout the process. As soon as a call is received, the complaint is registered on an online portal and immediately forwarded to the concerned district. A copy is also sent to departmental officials to ensure monitoring at every level.

After action is taken, feedback is collected from the victims to confirm whether they have received actual justice.

Department officials have appealed that if any person faces atrocity or harassment in any district of the state, they should not hesitate to contact the 14566 helpline. The system has been made fully modern and accountable to ensure quick and effective resolution of complaints.

This initiative by the government demonstrates that good governance is not limited to claims but is visibly being implemented at the grassroots level.