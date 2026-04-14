Big Decision By Yogi Govt: Salary Of Workers In Noida-Ghaziabad Increased By Up To ₹3000

ANI

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Providing major relief to workers of Noida and Ghaziabad, the high-level committee constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an interim increase in minimum wages. Based on a detailed review conducted after recent developments, the government has taken a balanced decision and increased wages by up to around ₹3000 in unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories, resulting in up to 21% increase in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.

These new rates will be effective from April 1, 2026. The government has termed the news regarding ₹20,000 minimum wage as misleading, while keeping in view the demands of workers and the challenges faced by industries, the process for a permanent solution through a wage board will also be initiated.

Under the efficient leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is fully committed to ensuring industrial peace, protection of workers' rights and maintaining an investment-friendly environment. The administration will ensure that harmony, peace and pace of development continue in Gautam Buddha Nagar as before.

Industrial Development Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kumar, while clarifying the situation regarding recent developments stated, "On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh Government has adopted a balanced approach and decided to implement an interim increase in minimum wages, in which the highest increase has been given to the skilled category of workers."

He said, in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, this increase is up to 21%, and these new interim wage rates will be effective from 01 April 2026. In this way, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, direct economic relief has been provided to workers.

Additionally, based on the recommendations of the wage board to be constituted next month, the process of determining permanent minimum wages will be initiated. The government is also considering new schemes related to health, pension and education of workers' children for their welfare.

According to the interim wage increase, wages of unskilled workers have been increased from ₹11313 to ₹13690, semi-skilled workers from ₹12445 to ₹15059, and skilled workers from ₹13940 to ₹16868.

It was further stated that for other municipal corporation districts, wages of unskilled workers have been increased from ₹11313 to ₹13006, semi-skilled workers from ₹12445 to ₹14306, and skilled workers from ₹13940 to ₹16025. Similarly, for other districts, wages of unskilled workers have been increased from ₹11313 to ₹12356, semi-skilled workers from ₹12445 to ₹13591, and skilled workers from ₹13940 to ₹15224.

It was stated that taking cognizance of the violent incidents that occurred at some places during Monday’s protest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately constituted a high-level committee. The committee reached Noida and conducted a thorough investigation of the entire matter.

The investigation revealed that the news circulating on various social media platforms regarding implementation of ₹20,000 monthly minimum wage is completely misleading and baseless. The actual situation is that under the new labour codes of the Government of India, the process of determining a national-level ‘floor wage’ is underway, aimed at ensuring a uniform baseline minimum wage for workers across the country.

The state government is holding extensive consultations with employer organizations, worker unions and all other stakeholders. Suggestions and objections received are being seriously examined to arrive at a balanced, practical and widely acceptable decision. The committee held meetings with workers and employers in multiple phases.

Worker representatives clearly stated that their movement was completely peaceful, which included demands such as wage increase, weekly leave, double payment for overtime, protection of workers’ rights and a dignified working environment. They expressed suspicion of involvement of external elements in the violence.

On the other hand, employers stated that the industry is currently facing global economic challenges. Rising raw material costs and decline in exports have increased pressure on industries. Despite this, they termed the demands of workers as relevant and worth consideration.

The committee informed during the press conference that a control room has been established at the district level to ensure workers’ welfare and maintenance of peace. Workers can register any kind of complaint, grievance or information through this control room on the numbers 120-2978231, 120-2978232, 120-2978862, 120-2978702.

The administration has adopted a strict stance against anti-social and external elements attempting to disrupt industrial harmony in the district. Such elements are not only a threat to law and order but also weaken the spirit of trust and cooperation between workers and industries.

A special campaign is being carried out to identify these elements, in which technical surveillance, intelligence systems and local-level information collection have been strengthened. Strict legal action is being ensured against identified culprits, including arrests, registration of criminal cases and other punitive measures under relevant legal provisions. The government clearly intends to send a message that anyone attempting to disturb the environment of peace and development will not be spared.

On this occasion, committee members including Principal Secretary (Labour) Uttar Pradesh Dr. M K S Sundaram, Additional Chief Secretary Micro, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industries Department Alok Kumar, Member Secretary Labour Commissioner Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur) Markandey Shahi, Chief Executive Officer Yamuna Development Authority Rakesh Kumar Singh and District Magistrate Gautam Buddha Nagar Medha Rupam were present.