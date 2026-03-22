Yogi Adityanath Government Marks Nine Years Highlighting Women Empowerment And Welfare Transformation

Yogi Adityanath |

Agra: On the occasion of completing nine successful years of the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Minister of Women Welfare, Child Development, and Nutrition Baby Rani Maurya addressed a press conference in Agra.

Presenting a detailed account of her department’s achievements over the past nine years, she stated that the Yogi government has not limited women and child development to welfare schemes alone.

It has now evolved into a comprehensive model encompassing safety, dignity, nutrition, education, self-reliance, and social justice. She said, “Women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a slogan but has become a reality on the ground. Women in the state are no longer merely seeking jobs but are also creating new opportunities.”

The minister stated that the government has established a strong system supporting girls from birth to becoming educated, safe, and self-reliant. Under the Kanya Sumangala scheme, over 26.81 lakh girls have benefited so far.

Through the Chief Minister’s Child Service Scheme (COVID and general), more than 1,05,000 orphaned and vulnerable children have received support. Under Mission Vatsalya, over 1,00,000 children have been reunited with their families, reflecting the government’s commitment to nurturing children as future citizens rather than mere statistics.

She added, “The impact of government efforts in nutrition and healthcare is now clearly visible.” Around 60 lakh mothers have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Financial assistance of ₹1,400 is provided for rural deliveries and ₹1,000 for urban deliveries. Institutional deliveries have exceeded 84%.

Among children aged 0-5 years, stunting has reduced by 6.6% and underweight cases by 7.5%. Around 2.12 crore children and women are receiving supplementary nutrition. Anganwadi centers are using technology (nutrition tracker) under the “Sambhav Campaign” to combat malnutrition on a war footing.

The minister further said, “The government’s zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women has yielded strong results. The response time of UP-112, which was 1 hour 5 minutes in 2016, has reduced to just 6 minutes 41 seconds in 2025.”

Mission Shakti centers have been established in every police station, leading to a significant decline in crimes against women. Rape cases have decreased by 33.92%, kidnappings by 17.03%, and domestic violence incidents by 9.54%, reflecting improved safety and stronger law enforcement.

Twenty percent of positions in the UP Police have been reserved for women, resulting in over 44,000 women now serving in the force. Three new women PAC battalions have been formed, and Anti-Romeo squads have been deployed in every district.

The minister emphasized that true empowerment comes from economic self-reliance. Over 1 crore women in Uttar Pradesh are connected with Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Under the “Lakhpati Didi” scheme, more than 18.55 lakh women have achieved lakhpati status.

About 39,885 BC Sakhis have conducted transactions worth ₹42,711 crore and earned dividends of ₹116 crore. Additionally, 15,409 “Vidyut Sakhis” have collected electricity bills worth crores and earned commissions.

Women are now allowed to work night shifts in industrial sectors. Female labor force participation has increased from 13% in 2017 to 36% now.

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Concluding the press conference, Baby Rani Maurya announced that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers will be increased from April 2026. They have also been linked to life insurance and safety insurance schemes.

More than 1.90 lakh Anganwadi centers are being upgraded into pre-schools. Under the Chief Minister’s mass marriage scheme, 5.20 lakh daughters have been married.

The government’s clear intent, transparent policies, and honest implementation have transformed the lives of women in Uttar Pradesh.

“Safe women, capable women, self-reliant women” - this is the strong foundation of a new and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.