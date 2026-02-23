Yogi Adityanath Embarks On Singapore, Japan Tour To Boost UP Investments | ANI

Lucknow: With the goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into the ‘Manufacturing Hub of India’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will depart today on a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan. This will be his first foreign tour since his Myanmar visit in 2017 and is being seen as significant from the perspective of the state’s investment diplomacy and industrial expansion. During his stay in Singapore on 23–24 February and Japan on 25–26 February, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of 33 global companies to discuss new opportunities for investment, technological collaboration, and industrial growth in the state.

A key highlight of the visit will be direct engagement with investors through G-to-B (Government to Business) meetings and roundtable discussions. Acting in the role of UP’s CEO, the Chief Minister will hold clear and result-oriented discussions on the state’s industrial roadmap, policy stability, and business potential. Along with addressing members of the Indian diaspora and residents of Uttar Pradesh, he will also interact with school students and share the state’s development journey.

The government believes that the strength of 250 million citizens positions Uttar Pradesh as both a production and consumption hub. A vast workforce, a large market, and rapidly developing infrastructure form the strong foundation of the vision to make the state the ‘Manufacturing Hub of India.’

During his Singapore visit, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of 25 companies. Discussions with global investors such as Google and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres will focus on data center infrastructure. Talks with Japfa Group and Olam International will center on agribusiness. Logistics networks will be discussed with Mapletree Investments and AI-SATS, while clean and solar energy investments will be taken up with AVPN, GSC Greens, and EDPR Sunseap.

Opportunities in hospitality and theme parks will be explored with Greenfield Advisory and DreamTrust, packaging with Universal Success Enterprises, industrial parks with Sembcorp Industries, and aviation cooperation with Singapore Airlines Engineering Company. Discussions will also be held with global investment funds such as Temasek Holdings, GIC, and Blackstone Inc. regarding capital investment, and with Fullerton Financial Holdings, DBS Bank, and Vertex Ventures on fintech and startup collaboration.

During his Japan visit, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of eight leading companies. Automobile investments will be discussed with Kubota Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. Semiconductor collaboration will be taken up with Tokyo Electron, electronics manufacturing with Toshiba, and automobile supply chain cooperation with Toyo Denso, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, and Nagase & Co., Ltd.. Discussions will also cover green hydrogen with Kanadevia Corporation and hospitality and real estate investments with Marubeni Corporation.

During the G-to-B and roundtable meetings, the Chief Minister will engage investors on Uttar Pradesh’s industrial policy, land bank, expressway network, logistics systems, and skill development initiatives. The government expects these meetings to accelerate investment proposals and pave the way for joint projects. The visit is seen not only as an effort to attract investment but also as a significant step toward strengthening ‘Brand UP’ on the global stage.

Over the four-day visit, the Chief Minister will present the vision of a new Uttar Pradesh, where strong law and order, policy stability, and fast connectivity create a favorable investment climate.

The tour is expected to play a key role in advancing the state toward becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy and in strengthening the ‘Make in UP’ vision at the global level.