 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Skill Development Models At ITE, Signs MoUs In Singapore To Boost UP's Workforce
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Singapore (Feb 22–24) to review skill development and vocational training at ITE, tour Aviation Hub facilities, and witness MoU signings enhancing technical education, aviation skills, and industry-aligned training. The visit aims to strengthen UP-Singapore collaboration under the India-Singapore CSP roadmap.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Singapore: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed a comprehensive presentation on skill development and vocational training at The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore and witnessed the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen collaboration in technical education and aviation skills.

CM Yogi is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities, gaining first-hand insights into Singapore's industry-integrated training model. The MoUs aim to enhance cooperation in technical and vocational education, aviation skill development, and industry-aligned training programs to support Uttar Pradesh's rapidly expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweet

"Reviewed a detailed presentation by ITE on skill development and training and visited the facilities at ITE College Central in Singapore today. Witnessed the signing of MoUs aimed at strengthening collaboration in technical and vocational education, aviation skills and industry aligned training to support Uttar Pradesh's expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem," CM Yogi posted on X.

He also assured that Uttar Pradesh will take these MoUs forward and work towards their early implementation.

"Subsequently toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities to gain insights into industry integrated skill development models," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi described his nine-year tenure as a "golden chapter of reconstruction" for Uttar Pradesh, emphasising that the goal of "developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047" will only be achieved when the state becomes self-reliant.

According to an official statement, the visit aligns with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity, and advanced manufacturing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, the release stated.

