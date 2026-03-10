Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Affordable Housing And Rental Housing Policy | ANI

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval has been granted to the proposal to issue a new policy for the implementation of the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) components under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0.

In accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India, detailed directions for operating these two components in the state for the year 2026 will be issued.

The scheme provides for making housing available at affordable rates for people belonging to the middle-income and economically weaker sections.

Under this scheme, each beneficiary will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh from the Central Government and Rs 1 lakh from the State Government for housing construction.

In addition, developers working on whitelisted projects will be provided exemptions in land-use change charges, map approval fees, and external development charges. Beneficiaries will also receive relief in stamp duty.

Under Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) Model-2, rental housing will be developed by private and public institutions for the urban poor, working women, employees of industrial units, and families belonging to the EWS and LIG categories.

These institutions will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of these housing units.

Through this scheme, the government aims to provide affordable and accessible housing facilities in urban areas.

Providing information about the decision, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "An important decision regarding houses under the Kanshiram Awas Yojana was also taken during the meeting."

He stated that complaints of unauthorized occupation have been reported in several Kanshiram housing units constructed in various districts of the state. He added, "Such houses will be identified and vacated, after which they will be repainted and repaired before being re-allotted to eligible Dalit families. The cabinet unanimously approved this proposal."

The government’s objective is to ensure that these houses are made available once again to needy Dalit families.