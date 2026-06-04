World Environment Day 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch ₹2,741 Crore Clean Air Project At UP Climate Change Seminar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a state-level climate seminar in Lucknow and launch major environmental initiatives on World Environment Day | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, June 4: On the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), the main celebration of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending as the Chief Guest.

Under the Clean UP, Green UP initiative, a state-level seminar on the theme "Solutions to Climate Change Challenges in Uttar Pradesh" will also be organised. Scientists, environmental experts, academicians, industry representatives, youth organisations, international institutions and members of society will participate in the event. This information was shared by Forest Minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena.

Special exhibition planned

He said, “A special exhibition will also be set up at the venue, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's leading environmental initiatives, technological innovations related to climate change, successful sustainable development projects, and outstanding examples of conservation. Several technical sessions will also be held on important subjects.”

During the programme, CM Yogi will launch the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project, India's first airshed-based clean air management project, being implemented with support from the World Bank at a cost of Rs 2,741 crore. He will also unveil the logo of the 35-crore plantation campaign under Mega Plantation Campaign 2026 and release the docket on the Ramsar Sites of Uttar Pradesh.

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Awards and certificates

The Chief Minister will also unveil the website of the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project, launch its video, and present awards to the winners of the logo design competition and the painting competition organised by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Certificates will also be distributed to Pradhan (village heads) of wetland villages.