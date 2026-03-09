Women Praise Yogi Adityanath At Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh, Highlight Safety, Respect, Employment Opportunities On Women’s Day |

Lucknow: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026 and the state-level Women’s Honour Ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital Lucknow witnessed a unique confluence of women’s dignity, empowerment, and employment.

Women present at the programme openly appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that today women in Uttar Pradesh are receiving new opportunities for safety, respect, and employment. They said that CM Yogi is the pride of Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, Anandi Agarwal of the Indian Industries Association, who was honoured with the Nari Shakti Award by the Chief Minister, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has carried out unprecedented work for women. Since 2017, the way the Chief Minister has prioritized women’s safety and empowerment is highly commendable. She expressed hope that in the coming time the state government will continue to give the highest priority to the safety and dignity of women.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also honoured women police personnel for their commendable work. After receiving the honour, Police Inspector Neelam Rana said, Chief Minister has set such an example in the field of women’s welfare and safety that it has become an inspiration for the entire country. Today, women in the state feel more secure and empowered.

Head Constable Vedvati described the Chief Minister as the protector of sisters and daughters and said that the steps taken by the government for women’s safety in the state are highly commendable.

Head Constable Shimla Singh said that under the Yogi government, women feel completely safe and are also receiving respect in society.

During the programme, CM Yogi also handed over appointment letters to all newly selected chief sevika. The women who received appointment letters expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that under his leadership women are getting better opportunities to move forward in the state.

Gunja Gupta from Kanpur said, it is a matter of pride for them that they have a Chief Minister like Yogi Adityanath. She added that they also want to actively contribute to the development of the state.

Smriti Kapoor from Kanpur said, 'On the occasion of Women’s Day there could not be a bigger gift than getting the opportunity to celebrate the day with the Chief Minister'.

Sunaina Kumari from Lucknow said, 'There is no discrimination in the Yogi government. Opportunities are given on the basis of merit and eligibility rather than caste, religion, or region'.

Rita Verma from Kannauj said, 'Time have now changed. The voices of common people are heard and the state has a Chief Minister who takes public welfare issues seriously'.

Anjum Fatima from Lucknow said, 'The biggest feature of the Yogi government is that everyone receives recognition according to their capability. That is why today women are moving forward in different fields and establishing a distinct identity in society'.