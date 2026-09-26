Women Entrepreneurs From Uttar Pradesh Showcase Their Products On An International Platform At The Trade Show | AI Generated Representational Image

Greater Noida: What once began as a hobby has now evolved into a business. While some women transformed their passion for painting into successful enterprises by applying their artwork to garments, others joined Self-Help Groups and paved the way towards self-reliance not only for themselves but for other women as well. The stories of women entrepreneurs from different districts of Uttar Pradesh participating in the UP International Trade Show are presenting a new picture of women’s empowerment. Their products are finding access to international markets, and women are now taking responsibility not only for manufacturing products but also for their branding, sales and market expansion.

Harpreet Kaur from Kankerkhera in Meerut has participated in the Trade Show through her firm, Soul for Earth, showcasing various brass artefacts and trophies. She said that the Yogi government has provided women with an opportunity to showcase their talent and products on a larger platform. She added that her products are now reaching markets in other countries. According to her, this expansion has been made possible due to the opportunities created by the policies of the state government.

Anjali from Bajaria in Ghaziabad has brought products featuring hand-painted designs on garments through her enterprise, Anjali Creation. She had a passion for painting, which she transformed into a business venture. After obtaining a loan through the District Village Industries Development programme, she began painting on plain garments. Today, the suits, dupattas, jeans and trousers created by her are being sold at prices of up to Rs 10,000. According to Anjali, as her business has expanded, she is now providing regular employment to seven other women.

Pratibha Tyagi from Vasundhara in Ghaziabad has participated in the Trade Show through Pratibha Designer Hub, showcasing handmade suits, dupattas, lehengas and various types of jute bags. Her business focuses on connecting handcrafted products with markets. The Trade Show is providing her with opportunities to connect with new customers and explore new markets.

Sitara from Nangla Govindpur in Bulandshahr has brought bedsheets to the Trade Show. She operates the Aajeevika Self-Help Group, which comprises 13 women members. Sitara said that the women associated with the group are advancing their work by availing benefits under the Yogi government’s schemes and are becoming economically self-reliant. According to her, the group is not merely a means of producing products but has also become a platform for providing women with a sustainable source of income.

Sudha Saini from the Nangal area of Saharanpur has participated in the Trade Show with various handicraft products. She operates the Chalori Self-Help Group and is participating in the Trade Show in Noida for the fourth consecutive time. According to Sudha, the platform has played a significant role in taking her products beyond local markets and connecting them with wider and international markets.

A common transformation is visible in the stories of these women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups. Women are no longer limited to manufacturing products alone. They are running businesses, exploring markets and creating employment opportunities for other women as well. The UP International Trade Show is serving not only as a sales platform for them but also as an opportunity to connect their products with buyers from across the country and the world and to access new markets. With the support of state government schemes and platforms that provide market access, the scope of women’s economic participation continues to expand steadily.