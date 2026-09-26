Pitru Paksha 2026: Kashi Priests Turn To Smartphones, Video Calls For Online Pind Daan By NRIs | AI

Varanasi: Pitru Paksha rituals in Kashi are taking a digital turn, with priests using smartphones, tripods and video calls to perform tarpan and pind daan for devotees unable to travel to the holy city.

NRIs Opt For Remote Ancestor Rituals

Non-resident Indians (NRIs), particularly those living in the US, Japan, Europe, Australia and Spain, are contacting priests in Varanasi to perform rituals for their ancestors remotely. Visa issues, work commitments and the cost and time involved in international travel are among the reasons cited for opting for online rituals.

Priests are offering e-pind daan packages ranging from Rs 5,100 to Rs 51,000, depending on the rituals and services involved. Several online platforms and apps are also offering packages for pind daan and other Pitru Paksha rituals.

Apps Connect Devotees With Priests

Some companies based in Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Haryana are reaching out to customers through apps and social media. They are offering online Tripindi Tarpan services, with rituals performed at religious centres in Kashi, Gaya and Haridwar.

Chetan Pandey, a sales head associated with an app-based service in Gurugram, said they had received more than 100 bookings for online Tripindi rituals so far, with around 20 per cent of the customers being NRIs.

The rituals are conducted by connecting the yajman, or person performing the ritual, with the priest through Google Meet and other video-calling platforms. The priest performs the rituals in Kashi or other designated pilgrimage centres while the devotee participates remotely and takes the prescribed sankalp.

Technology Creates New Ritual Services Market

The digital format has also opened up a new market for traditional ritual services, with service providers offering different packages and dates based on the requirements of customers.

Prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi, general secretary of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, said technology had changed the way people participated in religious rituals but did not necessarily prevent those unable to travel from remembering their ancestors.

"Ancient times did not have online facilities. Things change with time. If a yajman is unable to come but takes the sankalp with a pure mind and observes the prescribed rituals, he can receive the same benefit as he would by being physically present," he said.

He added that remembering one's ancestors through whatever means possible was preferable to not performing any ritual at all.

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