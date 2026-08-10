Why is Governor Anandiben Patel Turning The Heat On CM Yogi Adityanath Govt? | VIDEO | X - gypsy_nilima

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel is supposed to be one of the constitutional pillars of the state government, but her recent public interventions increasingly sound like those of an Opposition critic. From university hostels and food quality to bureaucratic delays and administrative accountability, Patel has been publicly flagging shortcomings in the very governance system headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Her remarks have acquired political significance because they come at a time when the BJP government is preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections and is seeking to make its record of governance, development and administrative efficiency a central part of its campaign. Every criticism from Raj Bhavan therefore carries a political resonance that a routine complaint from a university administrator would not.

The question now being asked in political circles is not whether the deficiencies exist. It is why Patel has chosen to highlight them so aggressively and repeatedly, including in Gorakhpur, the political stronghold of the Chief Minister.

At the 45th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University on August 6, Patel openly questioned the university's functioning. She pointed to the absence of mess facilities in boys' hostels, poor food quality, sanitation and other basic deficiencies and asked officials to correct the problems within three months.

Her most politically loaded observation came when she questioned how such shortcomings could exist in Gorakhpur when the city is closely associated with Adityanath. "People may feel bad, but our shortcomings have to be pointed out," she said, asking officials to complete the corrective measures within three months.

Governor Anandiben roasting Yogi in his own constituency pic.twitter.com/G7t6ewdL6y — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) August 10, 2026

The remark was striking because Gorakhpur is not an ordinary administrative location for the Yogi government. Adityanath represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for several terms and remains closely associated with the Gorakhnath Math. For the governor to publicly question governance standards there inevitably creates a political message beyond the university campus.

Patel also questioned why boys living in university hostels had to depend on food brought from outside when mess facilities were available for girls. She raised concerns about the quality of food supplied to students and directed food safety officials to collect samples.

The Gorakhpur episode was not an isolated outburst.

Over the past few weeks, Patel has repeatedly used public platforms to question the functioning of institutions under the state government. At the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur on July 10, she questioned the way the agricultural system was responding to farmers. She referred to farmers being given targets for seed production and then being forced to purchase seeds from large companies after meeting those targets.

In Lucknow University, Patel has questioned hostel Wi-Fi, drinking water, food quality and maintenance. She has also expressed displeasure over sanitation around academic departments and the Tagore Library.

At King George's Medical University, she questioned the use of expired spice powder in a mess and raised concerns over food and cleanliness. Her intervention prompted the university administration to constitute a special task force for monitoring such facilities.

At Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, her attention again turned to hostels, messes, food, Wi-Fi and sanitation.

Taken individually, these interventions can be explained as the governor discharging her responsibilities as Chancellor of state universities. Taken together, however, they reveal a pattern. Patel is using high-profile public events to demand answers from institutions that ultimately function within the state's administrative framework.

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The second part of the pattern is even more significant. Her criticism is no longer confined to universities. In Ayodhya, Patel took a swipe at bureaucratic functioning, saying that devotees could get darshan at the Ram temple more easily than a government file could get cleared. According to her, files moved from one table to another, with fresh objections being raised at successive stages.

That comment broadened her criticism from university administration to the functioning of the bureaucracy itself.

For the Yogi government, this creates an unusual political complication. Patel is not an Opposition leader. She was a BJP chief minister in Gujarat before being appointed governor and has been part of the BJP's political establishment for decades. Her criticism therefore cannot easily be dismissed as partisan opposition to the government.

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At the same time, there is little evidence to suggest that Patel is deliberately positioning herself against the Yogi government. Her public interventions are largely framed around institutional accountability, student welfare, administrative efficiency and the quality of public services.

The Opposition has already seized the opportunity. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav used Patel's Gorakhpur remarks to attack the BJP government and portray them as an admission of failures in the much-publicised governance model of the ruling party.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, both the BJP and Opposition parties are preparing their narratives. The BJP will seek to defend its record after two consecutive terms of Yogi Adityanath's government. The Opposition will attempt to turn local administrative failures into evidence of a broader governance problem.