Vasai Pipeline Burst Wastes Lakhs Of Litres Of Surya Dam Drinking Water On Satvali Road | AI Representational Image

Vasai: A pipeline supplying drinking water from the Surya Dam burst on Monday afternoon on Satvali Road in Vasai, resulting in a massive amount of water being wasted.

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The pipeline reportedly burst at around 1:30 p.m., causing a huge gush of water to spill onto the road. Lakhs of litres of drinking water were wasted as the water continued to flow forcefully from the damaged pipeline.

The heavy flow of water also affected traffic movement on the road for some time.

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The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who questioned the wastage of drinking water, particularly during the monsoon season. Residents have demanded that the concerned authorities immediately repair the damaged pipeline and prevent further wastage of water.

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