Vrindavan Widows Celebrate Diwali At Gopinath Temple, Break Age-Old Social Barriers With Festive Celebrations | File Pic

Mathura: Hundreds of widows living in Vrindavan celebrated Diwali at the historic Gopinath Temple on Friday, lighting colourful diyas and participating in festivities from which they were traditionally excluded.

The celebration, organised by Sulabh International, was part of its efforts to bring widowed women into the mainstream of society and restore their dignity and right to participate in religious and cultural occasions.

Breaking Deep-Rooted Social Prejudices

For generations, widows in many parts of India were regarded as inauspicious and kept away from festivals, religious rituals and other auspicious ceremonies. The Diwali celebration at the nearly 500-year-old Gopinath Temple marked a symbolic break from these deep-rooted social prejudices.

A large number of widowed women, mostly from West Bengal, who have been living in Vrindavan for decades, gathered at the temple from various shelter homes to celebrate the festival of lights.

"These celebrations are not merely about lighting diyas. They are about bringing light into the lives of women who were denied the right to celebrate festivals for generations. It is a step towards ensuring their dignity, happiness and social inclusion," said Nitya Pathak, Executive Convenor of Sulabh International.

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Efforts To Restore Dignity And Inclusion

Thousands of widowed women have made Vrindavan and Varanasi their home over the years, often living in difficult circumstances and facing social exclusion. Their lives began to change after the late Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, initiated efforts to improve their living conditions and facilitate their participation in festivals.

"Motivated by a series of revolutionary initiatives, widowed mothers are now happy and enjoying their stay in the city of Lord Krishna," said Chavi Dasi, one of the participants.

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Sulabh International's Continued Support

Sulabh International has been supporting hundreds of widowed women living in ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi since 2012. The organisation provides assistance in the light of the Supreme Court's directives concerning the welfare and rehabilitation of widowed women living in shelter homes.

The Diwali celebration was another effort to challenge the stigma surrounding widowhood and ensure that these women are not deprived of the simple joys and traditions of life.