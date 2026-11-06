Ayodhya Prepares To Illuminate Ghats With 30 Lakh Diyas Ahead Of Grand 10th Deepotsav Celebrations | ANI

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya is preparing for a spectacular display of light and colour on November 7, when 30 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate its ghats, temples and streets during the 10th edition of Deepotsav. With the grand celebration just a day away, the city is wearing a festive look, with volunteers working round the clock to arrange diyas along the Saryu riverfront and across designated locations.

The ghats are being decked up, with volunteers carefully placing earthen lamps in rows, preparing for the moment when thousands of flames will turn the riverfront into a sea of light. The preparations have gathered pace, with artists, local residents and volunteers joining hands with the administration to make the landmark edition of Deepotsav memorable.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations are in full swing for the grand Deepotsav 2026 celebrations in the holy city. Over 30 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) will be lit to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. https://t.co/vHxhdRBQ3p — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

Colourful Rangolis Adorn Celebration Venue

The approach road to Ram Katha Park, the main venue of the celebrations, has also been transformed into a colourful canvas. Elaborate rangolis featuring lotus flowers, auspicious kalash, Swastik symbols and traditional diyas have been created along the route through which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the venue.

Artists are giving final touches to the intricate designs, using vibrant colours to bring alive motifs reflecting India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Large lotus patterns and traditional symbols have added a distinct charm to the approach road, while decorative lighting and festive installations have enhanced the atmosphere.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring preparations for the 10th Deepotsav, which the state government hopes will showcase Ayodhya's cultural heritage and tourism potential on a global platform.

New Tourism Facilities At Ram Ki Paidi

Away from the main celebrations, Ram Ki Paidi is emerging as another attraction for visitors. New tourism facilities developed at a cost of around Rs 23.68 crore have added to the appeal of the Saryu riverfront. The facilities include an open-air theatre, viewing gallery, visitor gallery, selfie point, entrance gate, stage and mural wall.

Six stone chhatris and six stone Jyoti Deep installations have also been constructed, along with decorative pillars, planters and stone latticework. A green area, signposts, inscriptions and lighting arrangements have been added to improve the visitor experience.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the new facilities would offer devotees and tourists a different experience at Ram Ki Paidi and provide a platform for cultural programmes throughout the year.

Additional Chief Secretary and Director General, Tourism, Amrit Abhijat said the objective was to connect visitors not only with Ayodhya's spiritual heritage but also with its cultural traditions and the natural beauty of the Saryu riverfront.

Women To Participate In Saryu Aarti

The celebrations will also have a strong spiritual and social message. Around 60 women associated with the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya will participate in the Saryu Aarti. Led by Brahma Kumari Shashi, the participants are rehearsing at the ghat for the grand ceremony.

Dressed in white, the women will convey messages of peace, purity, love and social harmony. Organisers said their participation would also highlight women's contribution to spiritual and community activities.

Brahma Kumari Shashi said the values associated with Ram Rajya should be reflected in people's conduct and not remain confined to religious discourse. Love, mutual cooperation, goodwill and concern for others were essential for building a harmonious society, she said.

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Grand Celebrations To Illuminate Ayodhya

For Ayodhya, the 10th Deepotsav is more than an annual festival. With 30 lakh diyas set to light up the city on November 7, the celebrations are expected to combine devotion, cultural performances, traditional art and a grand visual spectacle, reinforcing Ram Nagari's growing place on India's religious tourism map.