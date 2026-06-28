'Visit Ram Lalla, You May Gain Wisdom': CM Yogi Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over Ayodhya Remarks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public gathering in Hathras after inaugurating development projects and responding to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Ayodhya. | File Photo

Hathras, June 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav. The Chief Minister said, “Those who speak of making Ayodhya a religious city should first look at their own history. The Samajwadi Party government that had Ram devotees fired upon, opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, stopped Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, and even banned the Kanwar Yatra is today talking about making Ayodhya a religious city.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 143 development projects worth more than Rs 548 crore in the Hathras, Sikandra Rao and Sadabad Assembly constituencies. He also distributed house keys, smartphones and cheques under the Yuva Udyami Yojana to beneficiaries. During the programme, he inspected exhibitions put up by various departments. During the visit, he fed milk with a spoon to a little girl at one of the stalls and affectionately held her in his lap.

Attack on Akhilesh Yadav

CM Yogi said he was surprised after reading Akhilesh Yadav's statement in which he had said that if his government came to power, Ayodhya would be made a religious city. He stated, "How will you make it a religious city? First look at your own history. It was your own Samajwadi Party government that had Ram devotees fired upon. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya today appears to be bringing alive the memories of the Treta Yuga. Through the hard work and dedicated efforts of Ram devotees, Ayodhya has become a centre of attraction for devotees from across the world. Now, even the Samajwadi Party has started remembering Ayodhya."

The Chief Minister alleged, “The Samajwadi Party government had even stopped Shri Krishna Janmashtami programmes held in police stations and jails. The Kanwar Yatra had also been banned. Today, more than 22 temples in Hathras have been beautified, but such work was never possible under the Samajwadi government. At that time, this very money was spent on constructing boundary walls for graveyards. We diverted that same money towards temples. What is needed is not graveyards but temples, because temples are the centres of our faith.”

Advising Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief Minister said, "Leave aside your concern for Ayodhya because Ayodhya does not depend on anyone for its identity. Akhilesh ji, Ayodhya has been decorated and beautified by the devotees of Lord Ram. Do not worry about it. Repent and have darshan of Ramlala once. Perhaps good sense will prevail."

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He added, “If the Samajwadi Party truly wishes to respect religious faith, it should openly speak in support of Mathura-Vrindavan and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.”

The Chief Minister further said, "Just as the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan was carried out, the Samajwadi Party should also openly speak about launching a campaign for the liberation of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi."

Targets SP and Congress

CM Yogi remarked, “Our government is working on a war footing to provide all basic facilities to devotees visiting Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. But the Samajwadi Party does not have the courage to do so because its entire agenda is confined to the politics of appeasement. Akhilesh ji, you do not have the courage. Other than kneeling before mullahs and maulvis, you have no agenda for the development of the state, the upliftment of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, or for strengthening their ancient identity.”

He added, “Stop throwing dust in the eyes of the people. Do not exemplify the saying, 'Khisiyani billi khambha noche.' Ayodhya has an identity across the world and does not require a certificate from any political party."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance. He said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, both parties spoke about saving the Constitution, whereas the biggest assault on the Constitution in the country was committed by the Congress when it imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975.”

CM Yogi asserted, "Congress strangled the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. At that time, all opposition leaders who raised their voice for democracy were sent to jail. Leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan, Raj Narain, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Kalyan Singh were imprisoned by the Congress government so that they could not go among the people and oppose the Congress. More than one lakh people were arrested. Congress had also humiliated Mulayam Singh Yadav and sent him to jail."