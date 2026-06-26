Tampering With People's Faith Will Not Be Tolerated': UP CM Yogi Adityanath | file pic

Deoria: After the first FIR was registered in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra donation case, the Chief Minister stated, "Tampering with people's faith cannot be tolerated. As soon as the SIT report was received, action was initiated immediately. I assure you, and I had said this earlier as well, that we will separate truth from falsehood. Whoever tampers with the faith of the people will have to face the consequences. No one can be given such a free hand."

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of the foundation stone laying and inauguration of development projects in Deoria on Friday, the Chief Minister remarked, "I was on a visit to Ayodhya on June 19. Even then, I had said that Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and a symbol of Sanatan Dharma of India. Do not cast aspersions on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Regarding the reports that were coming from Ayodhya, I had said that as soon as the SIT report was received, our action would also begin."

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state and Ram devotees, saying, "Those who are trying to make allegations today do not have good intentions. These are the same people who had denied Shri Ram, who had questioned the very existence of Shri Ram."

Targeting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the CM said, one party used to say that Ram never existed, meaning they did not even want to accept Ayodhya. They kept fighting the case in the courts and fielded an army of lawyers. They stood against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the temple.

He further added by saying, "The other side consists of those who ordered firing on people who chanted the name of Shri Ram, and today those very people say that faith is being tampered with. They will teach us about faith? They used to incite riots during Ram Navami, banned Shri Krishna Janmotsav, did not allow the Kanwar Yatra, instigated riots during Durga Puja. Everyone remembers the Lar riot. And now these people say that faith is being tampered with!"

The Chief Minister stated, these parties have a long record of dark deeds. Congress not only looted the country but also set records in dishonesty and corruption. The same people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya. The double engine government stopped the plunder carried out by the Samajwadi Party, and that is why it is restless. When it could not gain anything, it began targeting people's faith, making allegations against Ram devotees, and trying to defame Ayodhya.

He continues by adding, "This is unacceptable. The government's intention has been clear from day one. I once again appeal, do not test the patience of Ram devotees. Stop tampering with the faith of Ram devotees. If you do not have concrete evidence, then stop making allegations and counter-allegations. And if you do have evidence, present it and cooperate with the SIT."

He further informed, the government is proceeding with action in accordance with the SIT recommendations. When a team of senior officers is carrying out the investigation, political statements should stop.