'Maharaj Ji, Aap Mera Saath Dijiye': Kejriwal To Yogi Adityanath Over Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying people of Delhi elected them (AAP) for 15 years, but they ruined Delhi by allowing corruption.

Yogi Adityanath shared a clip of his speech during a Deoria event on X and wrote, "A gentleman from Delhi has come here. He has given nothing but ruin and corruption to Delhi."

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Kejriwal responds

Kejriwal, who visited the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier today, responded to Yogi Adityanath's post and asked him to support him in his fight to bring those behind the alleged temple donation theft to justice.

"Maharaj ji. Why are you siding with the donation thieves? These donation thieves are plotting to remove you as well. They won't even let you keep your chair. In my struggle to get the demons of the great robbery at Lord Ram's home hanged publicly, please stand with me. Do not become a partner in this great sin," he wrote.

Trust officials resign

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

This came a day after a case was filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), against Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others in connection with the alleged donation theft.