Varanasi MLC Polls: Despite 9 Ministers & 7 BJP MLAs, Samajwadi Party Sweeps Both Seats In PM Narendra Modi's Constituency | X - yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: The BJP's electoral machinery appeared to have everything going for it in Varanasi. Nine ministers from eastern Uttar Pradesh were assigned responsibility for the region, seven of the eight Assembly seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency are held by the BJP, and the party has a strong organisational presence. Yet, when the results of the teacher and graduate Legislative Council elections were declared, the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in both constituencies.

The twin defeats have raised uncomfortable questions about the BJP's organisational effectiveness and its ability to translate political power into electoral support, particularly among educated voters.

The outcome is significant not merely because the BJP lost two MLC seats in Modi's parliamentary constituency, but also because the party had deployed considerable political resources to secure victory. Ministers, legislators and organisational functionaries were involved in campaigning, but their presence failed to translate into votes.

शिक्षक-स्नातक एमएलसी चुनाव में ऐतिहासिक जीत अर्जित करनेवाले ‘पीडीए समुदाय’ के सभी विजयी प्रत्याशियों, उनको जितानेवाले संगठन के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं, पदाधिकारियों व मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार और धन्यवाद!ये एक तरफ़ भाजपा की ‘शिक्षक, शिक्षार्थी व शिक्षा’ विरोधी नीतियों की हार है, तो दूसरी तरफ़ पढ़े-लिखे ‘बेरोज़गार स्नातकों’ का फ़ैसला है। भाजपा ने हर समाज को ‘पीड़ित, दुखी, अपमानित’ किया, इसलिए सभी उत्पीड़ित एक साथ आ गए हैं।पीडीए का जनाधार अब 95% हो गया है क्योंकि हमें ब्राह्मण समाज ने भी वोट दिया है, व्यापारी समाज ने भी और कायस्थ समाज ने भी। भाजपा के लिए राजनीति सबसे ऊपर है न कि कोई समाज, उन्होंने अपने परंपरागत वोट देनेवाले समाज के लोगों को हराने के लिए हर तरह का हथकंडा अपनाया। भाजपा किसी की सगी नहीं है। इसीलिए ब्राह्मण समाज हो, व्यापारी समाज या कायस्थ समाज, अब सब हमारे साथ हैं। इसीलिए अब हम 95% हैं।शिक्षकगण और युवाओं का आभार, जिन्होंने वोट दिया, पीडीए प्रहरियों के साथ निगरानी रखी और प्रमाणपत्र तक डटे रहे।महिला शिक्षकों ने तो कमाल कर दिया है, अगर चुपके से पता किया जाएगा तो पता चलेगा प्रतिशत के हिसाब से हमारे प्रत्याशियों को महिलाओं ने लगभग शत-प्रतिशत वोट दिया है क्योंकि शिक्षिकाओं को भाजपा शासन में सबसे अधिक परेशानी हुई है, उन्हें तो घर के काम भी निपटाने हैं और स्कूल के भी लेकिन भाजपा सरकार ने अब चुनाव और चारे का काम भी दे दिया था। भाजपा शासन में शिक्षा व्यवस्था में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार भी भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ वोट डालने का एक बड़ा कारण बना। भाजपा ट्रांसफ़र पोस्टिंग का एक अंडरग्राउंड मंत्रालय क्यों नहीं बना लेती है। ये स्कूलों को बंद करने के ख़िलाफ़ भी टीचरों का जनादेश है। स्कूल ही नहीं होंगे तो शिक्षक क्या करेंगे। युवक-युवती स्नातकों ने बेरोज़गारी के ख़िलाफ़ वोट दिया है। भाजपा राज में बेरोज़गारी आर्थिक कारणों से नहीं, बल्कि भाजपाई साज़िश की वजह से है। भाजपाई अपने खरबपति दोस्तों के लिए डिलेवरी पर्सन पैदा करना चाहते हैं। यहाँ तक कि ये देश की सुरक्षा के साथ भी खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। इस सरकार में न नौकरी आएगी, न भर्ती इसीलिए भाजपा को हमेशा के लिए हटाना ही युवाओं के भविष्य को उज्ज्वल बनाने का एकमात्र उपाय है।इस बार तो बहुत सारे पत्रकार बंधुओं ने भी, पत्रकार होने का दायित्व निभाया और बहुत अच्छी और सच्ची रिपोर्टिंग की है। Main Street Media के पत्रकारों ने अपनी भूमिका बख़ूबी निभाई है। हम उन सबके भी आभारी हैं। एक दिन हमने कहा था कि जिस दिन विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा होगी, उसी दिन भाजपा हार जाएगी, क्योंकि हार के डर से भाजपा में भगदड़ मच जाएगी और भाजपा बिखर जाएगी, लेकिन विधान परिषद के चुनाव के नतीजों ने ही वह काम कर दिया है। भाजपा ही नहीं, उनके सहयोगी दलों के लोग भी आज ही हवा का रुख देखकर गूगल पर ‘19, विक्रमादित्य मार्ग, लखनऊ’ का रास्ता ढूँढ़ने लगे हैं, जो गूगल मैप पर पूरी तरह लाल दिख रहा है।दरअसल हम 5 सीट नहीं, 50 ज़िले जीते हैं।वो छह सीट ‘छल’ से जीते हैं, हम ‘जन-बल’ से जीते हैं। भाजपाइयों के सारे गढ़ ही, गड़बड़ा गये हैं। वो प्रधान-क्षेत्र भी हारे है, प्रयाग-क्षेत्र भी और राजधानी भी लेकिन सारे जुगाड़ लगाकर ‘मुख्य-क्षेत्र’ की सीट बचा ली क्योंकि ‘उन्हें वहीं लौटकर जाना है। वहीं उनका ठिकाना है।’MLC के चुनाव में जनता ने बुलडोज़र को पार्किंग में खड़ा कर दिया है, MLA के चुनाव में म्यूजियम में भेज देगी।विधान परिषद चुनाव के नतीजों ने ‘चंदा-चढ़ावा-दान’ चोरों का हाफ़ एनकाउंटर कर दिया है, विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे बाक़ी की कसर पूरी कर देंगे।भाजपा के संगी-साथी इन परिणामों के बाद अपना अपना पुराना दीपक साफ़ कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि अब वो ‘दीया’ लेकर भी ढूँढेंगे तो भी विधान सभा के लिए प्रत्याशी नहीं मिलेंगे। ये पीडीए की सजगता और एकजुटता की जीत है, जो 2027 में सरकार बनाने की ‘निर्णायक नींव’ बनाएगी। हम चौबीस-छब्बीस जीते हैं, हम सत्ताइस भी जीतेंगे!पुन: सबका आभार! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 30, 2026

Ministerial Presence Fails To Deliver Victory

The BJP had considerable political representation across eastern Uttar Pradesh. In the Yogi Adityanath government, ministers Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ravindra Jaiswal, Hansraj Vishwakarma, Anil Rajbhar and Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' represent different political constituencies in and around the region. Other ministers include Sanjeev Gaur from Sonbhadra, Girish Chandra Yadav from Jaunpur and Dayashankar Singh from Ballia.

Despite this formidable ministerial presence, the BJP failed to retain its influence among teachers and graduate voters. The results suggest that political representation and the deployment of senior leaders alone cannot guarantee electoral success when the party's local connect with a particular voter group is weak.

Candidate Selection Comes Under Scrutiny

The contrast was particularly striking in the teacher constituency, where the BJP's candidate, Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra, polled fewer votes than he had secured as an Independent in the previous election. The BJP's inability to improve Mishra's vote tally despite its organisational backing has put the spotlight on candidate selection.

Political observers believe the BJP may have relied excessively on its organisational strength and the influence of ministers instead of building a direct connection with the electorate.

Modi's Reduced Victory Margin In Varanasi

The BJP's defeat also needs to be viewed against the backdrop of the changing political equations in Varanasi since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for a third consecutive time, his victory margin fell sharply. He secured 6,12,970 votes against 4,60,457 polled by Congress candidate Ajay Rai, leaving a margin of 1,52,513 votes.

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In 2019, Modi had defeated SP candidate Shalini Yadav by 4,79,505 votes. His vote share also declined from 63.62 per cent in 2019 to 54.24 per cent in 2024. The SP-Congress alliance helped consolidate opposition votes in the Lok Sabha election, with the SP supporting Ajay Rai instead of fielding its own candidate.

Samajwadi Party Strengthens Electoral Support

The latest MLC results indicate that the SP has managed to retain and expand its support among a section of voters who constitute an important and influential constituency.

The SP, meanwhile, has demonstrated that it continues to enjoy a strong base among teachers and graduates and can convert that support into electoral victories.

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BJP Faces Organisational Challenges

For the BJP, the bigger challenge is to understand why its formidable political presence, backed by ministers, MLAs and party machinery, failed to deliver in an election where the electorate was relatively small and could have been reached through direct campaigning.