Uttarkashi Fire: Several Homes Destroyed In Pawani Village, CM Dhami Orders Relief Operations | X - BokaThob2383

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24: A major fire broke out in Pawani village under Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, in which several residential buildings were destroyed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and described it as "deeply distressing".

He directed the district administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.

Rescue And Relief Operations Underway

In a post on X, he said, "Upon receiving news of the incident, the district administration acted swiftly, immediately dispatching teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire services departments to the scene. Essential relief supplies are also being sent to the affected families."

उत्तरकाशी के विकासखंड मोरी के ग्राम पंचायत पावनी में भीषण अग्निकांड की घटना बेहद दुखद और पीड़ादायक है। इस घटना से प्रभावित सभी परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी ग्रामवासी सुरक्षित हों और प्रभावित परिवारों को इस कठिन घड़ी में धैर्य एवं हिम्मत प्रदान करें।सरकार से आग्रह है कि प्रभावित परिवारों तक तत्काल राहत एवं आवश्यक सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए शीघ्र प्रभावी कदम उठाए जाएं।🙏 #Uttarkashi #Mori #Uttarakhand #FireIncident #ReliefAndRescue@pushkardhami — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) November 24, 2026

The Chief Minister directed officials to shift affected families to safe locations and provide them with all possible assistance. He also said that the damage caused by the fire would be assessed and relief would be provided to those affected in accordance with the rules.

"In this difficult time, the state government stands with the affected families with the utmost compassion. I pray to God that everyone remains safe and that the affected families are given the strength to overcome this crisis," Dhami said.

Harish Rawat Expresses Grief

Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families affected by the fire.

In a post on X, Rawat described the blaze in Pawani village panchayat in the Mori development block of Uttarkashi as deeply saddening and prayed for the safety of the villagers.

"I pray to God that all villagers remain safe and that He grant the affected families strength and courage in this difficult time," Rawat said.

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Rawat Calls For Immediate Assistance

He also urged the state government to ensure that relief and essential assistance reach the affected families without delay.

"I urge the government to take swift, effective action to ensure that relief and essential assistance reach the affected families immediately," Rawat added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)