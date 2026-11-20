Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Support For Key Development Projects In Uttarakhand | File Pic

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and sought his guidance and support on several important issues related to Uttarakhand’s overall development, connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the continued support extended by the Central Government to the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested exemption for Uttarakhand from EAP Capping, considering its mountainous terrain and limited financial resources. He also sought support for the expansion and modernisation of Chinyalisaur Airstrip, Delhi-Haldwani Expressway, Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Bageshwar-Karnaprayag rail projects, and the doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line. He also requested the establishment of an All India Institute of Ayurveda at Kichha.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the Central Government’s assistance, including ₹500 crore for the successful organisation of Kumbh-2027, approximately ₹9,500 crore under SASCI, approval of ₹3,436.08 crore under the RDSS scheme and ₹199 crore for the Champawat Bypass. He also sought cooperation for the Dehradun Ring Road, Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway, extension of RRTS from Dehradun to Haridwar and traffic management initiatives in Rishikesh.

Highlighting the state’s tourism initiatives, the Chief Minister informed that destinations such as Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Triyuginarayan are being developed as wedding destinations. New areas in Pauri, Tehri and Champawat have also been identified for spiritual tourism. Winter tourism, adventure activities and the Vibrant Villages Programme are being promoted to generate employment and strengthen economic activities in border areas.

He further informed that the turnover of the House of Himalayas brand has reached ₹6.9 crore. Efforts are being made to connect local products with national and international markets. Uttarakhand has also secured the first position among small states in the Export Preparedness Index.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with traditional woollen products, Malari’s handcrafted Koti Patti, pure Uttarakhand honey, Badri Ghee, Harsil Rajma and red rice, along with a replica of Maa Ganga symbolising the spiritual significance and grandeur of Haridwar Kumbh-2027.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the continued support of the Central Government, Uttarakhand is setting new milestones in development. The state government is committed to realising the vision of a Developed Uttarakhand and establishing the state among the leading states of the country.