Uttarakhand Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives, Leave 36 Injured In Three Separate Tragedies | X - prithviuday1821

Dehradun: Tuesday morning brought tragedy to several families in Uttarakhand as three separate road accidents in Tehri, Rudraprayag and the Rishikesh region claimed 14 lives and left 36 people injured.

The most serious accident took place near Goolar in Tehri district, where a passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres from a bridge into a gorge, killing nine people and injuring 26 others. In two other accidents, a Bolero and a Max vehicle fell into deep gorges, resulting in five more deaths.

The accidents triggered panic at the sites, prompting extensive rescue operations involving the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and local residents. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

13 persons died while 21 were injured as the bus they were travelling in plunged into 100 metres gorge in Tehri, Uttarakhand on Tuesday early morning. https://t.co/u6j2sAmwsp — Prithviraj Singh (@prithviuday1821) November 17, 2026

Nine Killed As Bus Falls 100 Metres Into Gorge In Tehri

The major accident occurred around 4.30 am near Goolar Bazaar in the Goolar valley of Tehri district. A passenger bus travelling from Haridwar to Karnaprayag in Chamoli district reportedly went out of control and plunged nearly 100 metres from a bridge into a gorge.

Nine passengers died in the accident, while 26 others sustained injuries. Six of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Four Killed In Rudraprayag Bolero Accident

In another accident, four people were killed and six injured after a Bolero vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Banswara-Mohankhal motor road in Rudraprayag district late Monday night.

The vehicle, carrying around 10 people, was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver reportedly lost control. The six injured were taken to hospital. While two sustained minor injuries, four were referred to a higher medical centre after receiving initial treatment.

One Dead In Rishikesh Region Accident

In the third accident, one person died and four others sustained serious injuries after a Max vehicle fell into a gorge near Bans Katal village in the Fakot block of the Rishikesh region.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the occupants trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were initially taken for medical attention and later shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh in view of their serious condition.

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PM Modi And Dhami Express Condolences

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dhami and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the accidents and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Dhami expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accidents at Goolar on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district and Banskatal in the Dogi Patti area of Tehri Garhwal.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for all injured persons and provide every possible assistance to the affected families. He also prayed for strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.