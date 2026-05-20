Uttarakhand Mourns As Chief Minister Dhami Pays Tribute To BC Khanduri

ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appeared deeply emotional over the demise of former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Major General, Retd.). Upon receiving the news of General Khanduri’s passing, the Chief Minister not only returned immediately to Dehradun from Chhattisgarh but also attended the funeral held in Haridwar on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, when General B.C. Khanduri passed away, Chief Minister Dhami was in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, attending the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As soon as he received the tragic news, Chief Minister Dhami departed immediately for Dehradun. Upon arrival, he went directly to General Khanduri’s residence in Basant Vihar, where he paid his heartfelt tributes and also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Paying homage to General Khanduri’s immense contribution to the state, Chief Minister Dhami announced three days of state mourning and also directed a one-day public holiday. He further instructed that General Khanduri’s last rites be conducted with full police honours.

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Shouldered the mortal remains during the funeral procession

On Wednesday morning, a grief-stricken Chief Minister Dhami once again visited General B.C. Khanduri’s residence, where he offered floral tributes and also shouldered the mortal remains. He then accompanied the funeral procession to the BJP headquarters and later attended the last rites in Haridwar. Throughout the day, the Chief Minister appeared deeply emotional and mournful.