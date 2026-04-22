Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends Kedarnath Opening, Seeks Prosperity & Peace For Nation |

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Witnesses the Sacred Moment; the Town Resonates with Chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Kedar”

A magnificent confluence of faith, devotion, and divinity was witnessed today as the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham, the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, were ceremoniously opened for devotees on Wednesday with proper rituals and Vedic chants. At the auspicious time of 8 AM, as soon as the temple doors opened, the entire shrine echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Kedar.” The first पूजा (prayer) at the shrine was offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this sacred occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present and offered prayers at the shrine, seeking prosperity, peace, and well-being for the state and the nation. The divine moment was further elevated by devotional tunes played by the Sikh Regiment band, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

Extending his greetings to the people of the country, the Chief Minister said that Kedarnath Dham is not only a major center of faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma but also a symbol of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. He added that the Char Dham Yatra is setting new milestones every year, and with the blessings of Baba Kedar, this year’s pilgrimage is expected to be historic as well.

Chief Minister’s Appeal

He stated that the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra remains safe, well-organized, and smooth. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to uphold a spirit of service and hospitality towards pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a devoted follower of Baba Kedarnath, he mentioned that after the 2013 disaster, the grand and divine reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham was carried out under his guidance, which is now attracting devotees from around the world.

Read Also PM Modi Extends Greetings On Char Dham Yatra, Urges Pilgrims To Follow 5 Key Resolutions

Kedarnath Shrine Adorned with Flowers

The Panchmukhi (five-faced) ceremonial palanquin of Lord Kedarnath had already reached the shrine on Tuesday evening from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath via Guptkashi, Phata, and Gaurikund. The process of opening the temple gates began at 5 AM today.

At 8 AM, Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, priest T. Gangadhar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Teerth Purohit Umesh Chandra Posti, along with other priests and Vedic scholars, entered the sanctum and performed rituals. With the invocation of divine energies and a resolve for public welfare, the temple gates were officially opened to devotees.

On the occasion, Shri Kedarnath Temple was beautifully decorated with over 51 quintals of flowers. As the gates opened, flower petals were showered from a helicopter, leaving devotees deeply moved and spiritually uplifted.