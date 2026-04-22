PM Modi Extends Greetings On Char Dham Yatra, Urges Pilgrims To Follow 5 Key Resolutions

Char Dham Yatra | Photo Credit: Canva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation on the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra and appealed to pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand to follow five key resolutions during their journey.

In his message sent on the occasion of the opening of the portals of Kedarnath Temple, the Prime Minister said that the sacred Char Dham Yatra has begun on the holy land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He described this pilgrimage including darshan at Baba Kedarnath and the other three shrines as a grand celebration of India’s eternal cultural consciousness.

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He noted that Adi Shankaracharya gave new direction to Indian culture through his pilgrimages to Badrinath and Kedarnath. Similarly, Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya also enriched their spiritual philosophies through their visits to Badrinath.

Even today, these four sacred shrines nestled in the Himalayas remain timeless centers of faith and devotion. Every year, people from diverse languages, traditions, and cultures visit, strengthening the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year’s Yatra continues that tradition.

Role of Uttarakhand in a Developed India

The Prime Minister emphasized that Uttarakhand has a vital role in the vision of a developed India. He recalled his earlier statement at Kedarnath that “this decade belongs to Uttarakhand,” adding that the state is now living up to that belief. Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones in tourism, spirituality, and economic growth.

He further stated that the ongoing wave of development in the state has made the Char Dham Yatra more accessible, safe, and spiritually enriching for pilgrims, saints, and tourists alike.

Appealing to visitors, he encouraged them to observe a “digital fast” during their journey and truly experience Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, which can bring a deeper sense of satisfaction.

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Five Resolutions for Pilgrims

1. Cleanliness Above All

Maintain cleanliness in and around the shrines. Contribute to keeping rivers clean. Take a pledge to avoid single-use plastic and preserve the sanctity of this sacred land.

2. Sensitivity Towards Nature and Environment

Respect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Contribute to environmental conservation through initiatives like planting trees.

3. Spirit of Service, Cooperation, and Unity

Pilgrimages have always promoted service and social harmony. Pilgrims should perform at least one act of service each day, help fellow pilgrims , and connect with people from across the country to strengthen unity.

4. Promote “Vocal for Local”

Spend at least 5% of your total travel expenses on local products. Even if something is not immediately needed, consider purchasing it for future use to support local livelihoods.

5. Follow Discipline, Safety, and Decorum

Adhere to travel rules and traffic guidelines. Act as responsible citizens to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage. Also ensure that your actions do not cause inconvenience to those managing and organizing the Yatra.

The Prime Minister also appealed to content creators and influencers to showcase Uttarakhand’s local stories, traditions, and cultural richness to a wider audience.