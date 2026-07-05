 Uttar Prdesh: Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border With ₹1.25 Crore Methaqualone Consignment
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HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Prdesh: Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border With ₹1.25 Crore Methaqualone Consignment

Uttar Prdesh: Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border With ₹1.25 Crore Methaqualone Consignment

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the Sonauli Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh after security forces allegedly recovered 2.5 kg of methaqualone hidden in her trolley bag. The seized narcotics are valued at around ₹1.25 crore. Officials said the Sashastra Seema Bal has launched an investigation to trace the wider cross-border drug trafficking network.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Uttar Prdesh: Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border With ₹1.25 Crore Methaqualone Consignment
Uttar Prdesh: Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border With ₹1.25 Crore Methaqualone Consignment | X- IANS

Maharajganj (UP), July 5: A 30-year-old woman was arrested after 2.5 kg of banned methaqualone drug was allegedly recovered from her possession at the Sonauli Indo-Nepal border, officials said on Sunday.

The seized contraband, recovered from a specially concealed compartment in her trolley bag, is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, they said.

Methaqualone is a controlled psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and its manufacture, possession, sale, import, export and transport are subject to strict legal controls.

The accused, identified as T. Sang Marghing, a resident of Pachai village in Manipur, was entering India from Nepal.

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Probe Into Drug Network

Sashastra Seema Bal Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav said investigations are underway to trace the cross-border drug trafficking network and identify those involved. Further legal proceedings have been initiated, she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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