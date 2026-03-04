 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Over ₹45 Crore In Week-Long Operation; 9 Arrested In Hydroponic Weed Haul
Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic weed and methaqualone worth over ₹45 crore during a February 24–March 2 crackdown. In eight NDPS cases, 44.29 kg of weed was recovered from nine Bangkok passengers. Officers also confiscated currency, gold and precious gems worth ₹69 lakh in separate cases.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
In a week-long operation, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs including hydroponic weed and methaqualone worth over Rs 45 crore, foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32.85 lakh, gold worth Rs 21.51 lakh and precious gems worth Rs 15.16 lakh. |

Operation Scope and Methodology

According to the Customs, the operation was conducted during February 24 and March 02. Based on spot and advance passenger information system (APIS) profiling, the Customs officers in eight cases, had registered eight cases related to smuggling of hydroponic weed in which a total of 44.29 kgs of drugs, valued at approximately Rs. 44.29 crore in the illicit market were recovered from nine passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

