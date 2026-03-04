Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Over ₹45 Crore In Week-Long Operation; 9 Arrested In Hydroponic Weed Haul

In a week-long operation, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs including hydroponic weed and methaqualone worth over Rs 45 crore, foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32.85 lakh, gold worth Rs 21.51 lakh and precious gems worth Rs 15.16 lakh. |

Mumbai: In a week-long operation, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs including hydroponic weed and methaqualone worth over Rs 45 crore, foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32.85 lakh, gold worth Rs 21.51 lakh and precious gems worth Rs 15.16 lakh.

Operation Scope and Methodology

According to the Customs, the operation was conducted during February 24 and March 02. Based on spot and advance passenger information system (APIS) profiling, the Customs officers in eight cases, had registered eight cases related to smuggling of hydroponic weed in which a total of 44.29 kgs of drugs, valued at approximately Rs. 44.29 crore in the illicit market were recovered from nine passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Additionally, 299 grams of an NDPS substance purported to be methaqualone, having an illicit market value of Rs 74.75 lakh was also seized. In four other cases, foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32.85 lakh, 21 Kt gold broken jewellery having net weight of 160.79 grams valued at Rs 21.51 lakh and 1203.69 carats of cut and polished natural emeralds, rubies, blue sapphires, amethyst, prasiolite and multi valued at Rs 15.16 lakh were seized from four passengers," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/