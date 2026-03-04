Maharashtra Launches Special Cell To Trace Missing Women; 'Tracing Rate Jumps By 10 Per Cent,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that the state government has set up a Special Cell to trace missing women across Maharashtra. The cell is headed by women officers of Additional Director General (ADG) rank, who oversee the planning and execution of search operations.

Significant Improvement in Tracing Rates

During Question Hour, Fadnavis said that due to the focused efforts of the Special Cell, the number of traced missing women has increased by 10 per cent over the past year. Regular review meetings are conducted under the leadership of senior women officers to monitor progress, and statewide search drives are being undertaken.

He stated that nearly 55 to 60 per cent of missing women are traced within the first year, while the figure rises to around 90 per cent within two-and-a-half to three years. The government has set a target of achieving a 95–96 per cent tracing rate and will continue its efforts until that goal is reached. New operations are launched every year to further improve outcomes.

Accountability Framework for Police Stations

The Chief Minister also said that monthly review meetings regarding missing children and women are held under the supervision of senior police officials. Special teams have now been appointed to trace missing girls and women, and the performance of police stations will be evaluated based on their success in such cases.

Providing additional details, Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar said that between July 2015 and December 2024, 13 phases of Operation Muskaan were conducted, resulting in tracing 41,193 missing children. The 14th phase of the operation, underway from January 20 to February 20, has so far led to the rescue of 1,401 children, including 454 boys and 947 girls as of February 16, 2026.

He added that a special drive titled 'Operation Shodh' has also been launched to trace missing women and children. To enhance safety, the state has established 'Nirbhaya Squads', increased police patrolling, and implemented initiatives such as “Police Kaka” and “Police Didi.” Women Help Desks have also been set up at all police stations across the state, he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/