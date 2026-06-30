Uttar Prdesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch School Chalo Abhiyan Phase 2 In Saharanpur, Unveil ₹620 Crore Development Projects | File Pic

Lucknow, June 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the second phase of the statewide School Chalo Abhiyan from Saharanpur on Wednesday, July 1. Along with the campaign, which aims to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in the new academic session, the Chief Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stones for 11 development projects worth more than Rs 620 crore for two Assembly constituencies in Saharanpur district.

Focus On Education And Development

As part of the government’s strategy to promote education and development together, the programme will focus on bringing out-of-school children into the mainstream education system while also inaugurating and launching infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the district’s development.

At the CM Model Composite School in Ismailpur village, Saharanpur, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan. He will also distribute textbooks, school bags and stationery to children for the new academic session. On the occasion, the district’s best-performing headmasters will also be honoured.

Foundation Stones For Projects

Thereafter, the Chief Minister will visit the Maharaj Singh Degree College Ground, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for eight development projects worth over Rs 612 crore in the Saharanpur Nagar Assembly constituency and three projects worth over Rs 7 crore in the Saharanpur Dehat Assembly constituency.

Drive For 100 Percent Enrolment

Under the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, special emphasis will be placed on identifying out-of-school children, enrolling them in schools, bringing back dropout students, creating awareness among parents and ensuring the active participation of public representatives, School Management Committees and the local community.

The campaign aims to connect every eligible child with school and provide access to quality education.