School Chalo Abhiyan Phase 2 Begins July 1 In UP; CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Citizens To Enrol Every Child

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the launch of the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, a statewide enrolment campaign that will run from July 1 to July 15. The initiative aims to achieve 100% enrolment of children in Classes 1 to 12, bring school dropouts back into the education system, and strengthen admissions for the ongoing academic session.

मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेशवासियों,



जुलाई नवीन माह का आरंभ ही नहीं, अपितु लाखों बच्चों के सपनों को विद्यालय तक पहुंचाने के नए संकल्प का समय है। उत्तर प्रदेश में 01 जुलाई से 'स्कूल चलो अभियान' का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो रहा है।



प्रिय गुरुजनों, आप सुनिश्चित करें कि बच्चे स्कूल को दैनिक रूटीन… pic.twitter.com/SQyRWv5WZS — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 29, 2026

Making the announcement through a post on X, the Chief Minister appealed to teachers, parents and citizens to treat the campaign as a collective social responsibility rather than just another government programme.

"Education is the foundation of every child's future"

In his message, Yogi Adityanath said July marks more than the beginning of a new month. It is also an opportunity to renew the state's commitment to fulfilling the dreams of millions of children through education.

"The second phase of the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' begins in Uttar Pradesh on July 1," he said, urging all stakeholders to work together so that no child is left out of school.

Highlighting the importance of education, the Chief Minister described schools as institutions where children gain not only academic knowledge but also values, discipline and the spirit of nation-building. He drew parallels between modern schools and India's ancient Gurukul tradition, saying both are meant to shape the character and personality of students alongside imparting knowledge.

Campaign focus on enrolment

According to the Chief Minister, the campaign will focus on ensuring complete enrolment of eligible children, reconnecting those who have dropped out of school, and encouraging admissions across government schools for the new academic year.

He also encouraged parents of children aged three to six years to enrol them in Bal Vatika, the pre-primary programme introduced in schools.

Appeal to teachers and parents

Addressing teachers directly, Yogi Adityanath urged them to create a welcoming and engaging school environment so that children look forward to attending classes.

He suggested that sports, games and other co-curricular activities should become an integral part of school life to make learning enjoyable and improve regular attendance.

The Chief Minister also reminded parents that children should not be judged only by examination marks.

"Evaluate your children not by their marks, but by their determination and dedication. It is your responsibility to ensure that they attend school regularly," he said.

Education initiatives highlighted

The Chief Minister used the occasion to highlight several education reforms being implemented by the state government to improve learning conditions in government schools.

He said Project Alankar is modernising secondary schools by upgrading infrastructure and creating better learning environments. Other major initiatives include Operation Kayakalp, Mission Prerna, Mission NIPUN, and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Yojana, all of which are aimed at improving the quality of education and expanding access for students across Uttar Pradesh.

He also noted that nutritious, freshly cooked mid-day meals are being provided in schools to support children's health and learning.

Call for public participation

Concluding his appeal, Yogi Adityanath called upon citizens to ensure that every child in their neighbourhood is enrolled in school.

He urged people not to let the School Chalo Abhiyan remain only a government initiative but to transform it into a mass movement driven by public participation.

"If there is a child around us who has not yet gone to school, it is our collective duty to help that child enter the classroom," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh's future would be brighter only when every child receives the gift of education.

The second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan will continue till July 15, with officials, teachers and local communities expected to conduct enrolment drives across the state's primary and secondary schools.