Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri Blocks Win National Recognition As NITI Aayog Awards Gold And Bronze Medals

Lucknow: Yogi government has achieved another significant milestone at the national level. NITI Aayog honoured the Dhaurahra and Bankeganj blocks of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh with gold and bronze medals respectively for their outstanding performance under the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

During the Sampoornata Abhiyan conducted between July and September 2024, the Bankeganj and Dhaurahra blocks of the district delivered remarkable performance. The medals were received by District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, who was also presented with a Certificate of Appreciation.

District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal stated that under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath, several programmes are being implemented in the district’s aspirational blocks.

As part of this initiative, Bankeganj block achieved 100% saturation in three key indicators under the themes of Health and Nutrition, Agriculture and Allied Services, and Social Development under the Aspirational Blocks Programme. For this achievement, the block was awarded the Bronze Medal by NITI Aayog.

She noted that this success was possible due to the inspiration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In line with his vision, strong ground-level monitoring, better coordination between departments, and a strategy to achieve targets within the stipulated timeline helped the block emerge as a model.

The District Magistrate further informed that Dhaurahra block secured the Gold Medal by achieving 100% saturation across six indicators.

Improved access to health services, strong initiatives to enhance nutrition, and direct delivery of agricultural scheme benefits to beneficiaries played a crucial role in this success. The performance under the Sampoornata Abhiyan demonstrated that when administrative commitment and teamwork come together, targets are not confined to paperwork but are effectively implemented on the ground.

DM Durga Shakti Nagpal, in the presence of Chief Development Officer Abhishek Kumar, also honoured Bankeganj BDO Rishikant Ahirwar and former Dhaurahra BDO Sumit Kumar Singh (currently BDO of Phoolbehar) with commendation certificates for their contribution.