Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa, Pilibhit Tiger Reserves Record Over 1.33 Lakh Tourists In 2025-26 Season

Dudhwa and Pilibhit Tiger Reserves witnessed record tourist footfall and higher revenue during the 2025-26 tourism season | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 30: The tourism season in Uttar Pradesh's tiger reserves, which began on November 1, 2025, concluded on Tuesday, June 30. During the eight-month tourism season, a large number of Indian and international visitors explored the rich wildlife of Dudhwa and Pilibhit Tiger Reserves.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve recorded the arrival of 56,567 Indian tourists and 216 foreign visitors. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve welcomed 75,615 Indian tourists along with 796 foreign tourists.

Record Tourist Footfall

The abundance of wildlife made this tourism season particularly memorable at both Pilibhit and Dudhwa Tiger Reserves.

According to Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh, tourists spotted tigers, swamp deer (barasingha), bears and several other wild animals during the season.

One of the biggest attractions was the sighting of tiger cubs. A total of 10 cubs belonging to four different tigresses were spotted during the season, thrilling wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike.

During the tourism season, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve organised the Divya Darshan programme, under which children with disabilities and their guardians were taken on safari tours of the reserve. Under the supervision of 110 tourist guides, students from various schools and other visitors were also taken on guided tours through the forest area.

Jagdish R., Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said, "The reserve witnessed a significant influx of tourists, leading to a substantial increase in revenue. Visitors enjoyed frequent wildlife sightings throughout their forest safaris. Tourist footfall increased by 30 per cent this season. Earlier, wildlife enthusiasts travelled to Assam or West Bengal to see rhinoceroses, but this season visitors were also able to spot rhinos at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, where eight rhinoceroses are currently roaming freely."

Tourist Arrivals

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Eco-Tourism Boosts Revenue

The Yogi government's continued focus on promoting eco-tourism has resulted in a steady rise in tourist arrivals year after year, leading to significant growth in revenue. As visitor numbers at Uttar Pradesh's tiger reserves have increased annually, tourism revenue has also registered consistent growth.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Revenue

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Revenue

Also Watch:

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/