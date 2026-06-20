Bandhavgarh Hosts 2-Day Tourism Workshop; Focuses On Monsoon Travel & New Opportunities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day workshop on tourism development during the monsoon season began at the White Tiger Forest Lodge in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Officials from the Tourism Department, Forest Department and district administration joined tourism stakeholders from across India to discuss ways to boost tourism throughout the year.

Umaria Collector Rakhi Sahay said the district has great tourism potential that needs to be explored. She said tourism activities slow down during the rainy season, creating job problems for local people.

By adding new tourism options, especially in tribal and wildlife areas, Bandhavgarh can attract visitors all year and create more jobs. She also announced plans to extend the Umaria airstrip so commercial flights from major cities can operate in the future.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said the reserve has recently been named the Best Wildlife Destination in India, thanks to the support of hotels, travel agents and guides. He said the growing wildlife population around the 130 nearby villages should be seen as an opportunity to create more jobs and improve tourism.

Tourism officials spoke about adding new attractions such as bird watching, trekking, star gazing and cycling tours, especially during the monsoon when tiger sightings are fewer. Guides will also receive training to provide visitors with better information about the area's wildlife, history and culture. Tourist insurance is also being planned for adventure activities.

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Experts from trekking groups, bird watching organisations and tourism companies shared ideas to promote Bandhavgarh. The Atavi Bird Foundation announced plans to start bird-watching tours in the reserve, which is home to more than 320 bird species. Mobile caravan tourism, community tourism and safety training were also discussed.

Senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation joined the workshop through video conference. They stressed the need for sustainable tourism, better safari services, trained guides and improved transport facilities. Officials also discussed extending the Umaria airport runway, improving train connectivity and organising a national-level Bandhavgarh Day in the future.

The workshop focused on making Bandhavgarh a year-round tourism destination while protecting wildlife and creating more job opportunities for local communities.