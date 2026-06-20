President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Kuno National Park On June 21; Security Tightened Ahead Of Tour

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on June 21 for the first time.

The visit has drawn special attention as she will review the progress of India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project. The administration and security agencies have completed all preparations for the high-profile tour.

According to officials, President Murmu will arrive at Gwalior Airport on the afternoon of June 21. From there, she will travel by helicopter to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. She will stay overnight at the park and take part in various programmes until June 22.

During her visit, the President will review the current status of the cheetah project. She is also expected to see female cheetahs Jwala and Mukhi along with their cubs. Officials will brief her on the project's achievements, the challenges faced so far, and future plans.

Security has been tightened across the Kuno area ahead of the President's visit. Around 1,300 police and security personnel have been deployed, while additional forces have been brought in from nearby districts. A high alert has been issued, and security agencies are closely monitoring the entire area.

As part of the security arrangements, three main entry gates of Kuno National Park have been temporarily closed. Special checking is being carried out in and around the park, and multiple layers of security have been put in place along the President's travel route, accommodation, and programme venues.

The Madhya Pradesh government has authorised Minister Rakesh Shukla to receive and see off the President during the visit. Officials from the district administration, forest department, and police said all preparations have been completed.