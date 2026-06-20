Railways Tighten Security Ahead Of President Draupadi Murmu's Visit, NEET Exam In Jabalpur; Strict Checking Till June 22-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Railway authorities have stepped up security arrangements ahead of the President's visit and the NEET examination in Jabalpur on Saturday.

A special checking drive is being carried out at railway stations to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent any security issues.

As part of the drive, security teams are conducting thorough checks across railway platforms using metal detectors and dog squads.

More than 100 security personnel have been deployed in different teams and are carrying out continuous checks throughout the station premises.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Apart from checking passengers and luggage on the platforms, security personnel are also entering coaches of trains that stop at the station to inspect them. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are actively carrying out the checking drive on platforms as well as inside trains.

Officials are also keeping a close watch on people entering and leaving the railway station. The increased security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of passengers and maintain safety during the President's visit and the NEET examination.

The special checking campaign will continue until June 22, with security teams remaining on alert throughout the period. Railway authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel during the checks to help ensure a safe and secure travel experience.