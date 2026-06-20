President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Two-Day Jabalpur Visit; To Attend Yoga Day Event and University Convocation | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Jabalpur on Saturday for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

According to the schedule, the President will reach Jabalpur at 6:10 pm by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. She will stay overnight at Circuit House No. 1.

On Sunday morning, President Murmu will participate as the chief guest in the state-level celebrations of the International Day of Yoga.

The programme will begin at 7 am at Garrison Ground in the Sadar area of Jabalpur.

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After the Yoga Day event, the President will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.

She is scheduled to reach the university at 11:40 am and will award gold medals to meritorious students during the ceremony.

Following the convocation programme, President Murmu will depart for Gwalior at 1:20 pm by a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been put in place across Jabalpur for the President's visit.

Preparations for both the International Yoga Day event and the university convocation have entered the final stage.