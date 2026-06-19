CM Lays Foundation Stone For Tulsi Nagar–Nipania Road Project In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone for a major road development project from Tulsi Nagar Puliya to Nipania in Indore, reiterating the state government's commitment to inclusive and holistic development.

The project, being undertaken under the Chief Minister Infrastructure Scheme, includes construction of a 1.30-km-long, 30-metre-wide road in Zone 8, Ward 37, for Rs 13.26 crore. An additional Rs 2.64 crore will be spent on primary and internal sewer line works.

The project will feature a cement concrete road, footpaths, strengthened sewer chambers, and the shifting of utility lines, improving connectivity for residents of Tulsi Nagar, Nipania, Ankur Aangan, Rajaram Avenue, and Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav highlighted Indore’s achievements in cleanliness, PM SVANidhi and PM Awas Yojana, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the Centre’s 12-year tenure.

The Chief Minister also announced a 1.4-km link road from Kanadia Road to Khajrana Road and a six-lane flyover from Eastern Ring Road to Robot Square, estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore. He further assured efforts to regularise illegal colonies.

During the programme, benefits under the PM SVANidhi Scheme were distributed, with beneficiaries Rahul Marmat and Jagdish Upadhyay receiving symbolic cheques of Rs 50,000 each.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said Indore aims to become number one not only in cleanliness but also in participation in Yoga Day on June 21.