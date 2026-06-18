President Droupadi Murmu Begins 5-Day Madhya Pradesh Visit, Offers Prayers At Omkareshwar Temple | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Wednesday to begin her five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh.

She was welcomed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

From the airport, President Murmu left directly for Omkareshwar Temple to offer prayers at the famous Jyotirlinga shrine of Lord Shiva. Tight security arrangements have been made in both Indore and Omkareshwar for her visit.

After arriving in Indore, President Droupadi Murmu travelled to the Omkareshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. She offered prayers as part of her five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Watch the video below :

Betul, Madhya Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu attended a ‘Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening’, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya



(Source: Information Dept/MP) pic.twitter.com/hmRBgGlqwI — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the historic stepwell at the Veer Hanuman Temple.

The President's visit will continue from June 18 to June 22. On June 19, she will attend a special awareness programme on International Sickle Cell Day. She will also take part in various government events in Gwalior and Sheopur during her visit.

Because of the President's visit, the administration has made special security and traffic arrangements in Indore and Omkareshwar. According to Indore Collector Shivam Verma, the airport and nearby areas have been declared a temporary no-flying zone. Traffic diversions will remain in place from June 17 to June 19 on several roads.

Special parking areas and buses have also been arranged for devotees visiting Omkareshwar Temple. People have been asked to follow the traffic plan and leave early to avoid delays.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "We warmly welcome President Droupadi Murmu, who holds the highest office in the world's largest democracy, to the land of Madhya Pradesh. It is a privilege for all of us… pic.twitter.com/pLtkpymT8h — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2026

Heavy vehicle diversion

Heavy vehicles travelling on the Indore–Ichhapur route have been diverted during the President's visit.

Trucks travelling from Indore to Khandwa will be routed via Tejaji Nagar, Mhow, Manpur, Dhamnod, Khargone, Bhikangaon and Deshgaon.

Heavy vehicles coming from Simrol will travel through Mandleshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhikangaon and Deshgaon before reaching Khandwa.

Vehicles coming from Barwaha will use the Mandleshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone and Bhikangaon route.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Khandwa to Indore will be diverted through Bhikangaon, Khargone and Kasrawad.

Vehicles coming from Mandleshwar to Indore will travel via Kasrawad and Khalghat.