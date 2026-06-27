Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt's Marriage Grant Scheme Benefits Over 5,000 OBC Daughters In 2026-27

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow, June 26: Welfare schemes being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh are steadily emerging as a strong support system for the weaker and needy sections of society.

In particular, the Marriage Grant Scheme for economically weaker families belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) has become an important source of financial assistance for the marriage of daughters. The positive impact of the scheme is already visible in the early months of the financial year 2026–27.

So far, more than 5,000 OBC daughters have benefited from the scheme. This reflects the government's success in ensuring that welfare initiatives are reaching beneficiaries at the grassroots level and providing timely financial assistance to deserving families.

Financial Support For Families

For poor families, arranging a daughter's marriage has always been a major responsibility and financial challenge. In this context, the Yogi government's Marriage Grant Scheme has proved to be a significant relief. The state government has set a target of covering 1.05 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme during the financial year 2026–27.

In the initial months alone, 5,032 beneficiaries have already received assistance. Among the total applicants, 4,178 had solemnised their marriages in March and submitted their applications during the same month. During the financial year 2025–26, more than 1.16 lakh applicants received assistance under the scheme.

Under the scheme, every eligible family receives financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the marriage of their daughter. The amount is transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account, ensuring complete transparency in the process. The scheme is available to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Eligibility also requires the bride to be at least 18 years of age and the groom at least 21 years old.

Priority For Vulnerable Sections

The Yogi government has also ensured priority for vulnerable sections in the implementation of the scheme. Persons with disabilities, widows, families affected by natural disasters and landless families are given preference during the application process.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Backward Class Welfare Department, expressed satisfaction over the success of the Marriage Grant Scheme. He said, "The scheme has become a major source of relief for needy families belonging to the Other Backward Classes. The financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is being transferred directly to the applicant's bank account, ensuring transparency and timely support to beneficiaries."

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He added, "The scheme is providing significant financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from poor families. The Yogi government remains fully committed to the welfare and development of the backward classes."