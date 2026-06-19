Over 1.80 Lakh OBC Couples Benefit From Yogi Government’s Mass Marriage Scheme

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the benefits of welfare schemes being run in Uttar Pradesh are reaching all sections of society without discrimination. The priority of the Yogi government is to ensure that every needy person receives the benefits of schemes based on eligibility. As a result of this approach, the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, operated by the Social Welfare Department, has become a support for poor families belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the General category, and minority communities.

Talking about Other Backward Class (OBC) families, marriages of 1,80,017 couples have been solemnized through this scheme during the nine years of the Yogi government. In the financial year 2025-26, 26,286 OBC couples have benefited from the scheme. This shows that government schemes are reaching every section of society equally and that eligible people are receiving their rightful benefits.

The Yogi government has given priority to transparency and accountability in the implementation of welfare schemes. The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a major example of this, where benefits are being provided to all eligible families rather than any particular section. Started with the objective of ensuring dignified marriages for daughters of economically weaker families, the scheme has brought happiness to the lives of lakhs of families.

The Social Welfare Department is playing an important role in the successful implementation of the scheme. The department verifies beneficiaries and organizes Samuhik Vivah ceremonies. Complete arrangements for the marriages are ensured at the administrative level. Food, pandals, decorations, and other necessary arrangements are made during the ceremonies so that beneficiary families do not face any inconvenience.

Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh is being provided to each couple. Of this, ₹60,000 is directly transferred to the bride's bank account, gifts and household items worth ₹25,000 are provided, while ₹15,000 is spent on organizing the marriage ceremony. This reduces the financial burden on poor families and helps daughters get married with dignity.

Officials of the Social Welfare Department said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered to every eligible family in society.

Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, economically weaker OBC families have received significant relief over the past nine years. In FY 2017-18, marriages of 4,957 couples were solemnized under the scheme. The number increased to 13,866 in 2018-19 and 15,417 in 2019-20. It stood at 6,901 in 2020-21, 15,256 in 2021-22, 31,903 in 2022-23, 33,913 in 2023-24, and 31,518 in 2024-25. In 2025-26, 26,286 couples have benefited from the scheme.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a total of 5,54,202 marriages have been conducted while strengthening social harmony and the concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas along with providing economic support.