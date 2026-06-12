Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt's Auraiya Old Age Home Model Empowers Elderly Through Self-Help Groups, Organic Farming And Livelihood Activities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, June 12: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, old age homes in Uttar Pradesh are no longer merely shelters for homeless and destitute elderly persons. They are also emerging with a new identity as centres of self-reliance built on service, dignity and self-respect.

The most inspiring example of this transformation can be seen in the old age home in Auraiya district, where elderly residents are writing a new story of self-sufficiency through their experience, skills and hard work.

Economic self-reliance among elderly women

The mothers associated with the Aradhya Elderly Women Self-Help Group formed at the Auraiya Old Age Home are taking steps towards economic self-reliance by preparing puja materials, rose water and mungodi.

At a stage of life when many people often begin to feel isolated from society, these women are conveying a message of confidence and self-respect through their work.

Inspiring elderly men through farming and cow care

Similarly, members of the Elderly Men Self-Help Group formed at the old age home are setting an inspiring example before society through cow care and organic farming.

While promoting natural farming, they are not only producing goods but are also spreading awareness about environmental conservation and a healthy lifestyle.

Social Welfare Department’s vision for the elderly

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the objective of the Social Welfare Department is not merely to provide protection to elderly citizens, but to create an environment where they can play an active role according to their abilities. Across 75 districts of the state, 6,316 elderly citizens are receiving security and support.

In all these old age homes, elderly residents are being provided with safe accommodation, nutritious food, clothing, regular health check-ups and medical facilities. In addition, efforts are being made to keep them mentally active through activities such as yoga, bhajan-kirtan, entertainment and group interactions.

Positive impact and empowerment

The efforts of the Social Welfare Department are bringing positive changes to the lives of elderly residents living in old age homes. Elderly people who were once compelled to live lives marked by neglect and helplessness are today becoming sources of inspiration for society with dignity and self-confidence.

The Yogi Government's initiative is not limited to providing facilities alone. It also instils hope, self-esteem and self-reliance in the lives of elderly citizens. The Auraiya model is proof that when provided with opportunities and encouragement, elderly people can also make significant contributions to the development of society.

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In addition, inspections, reviews and the availability of necessary resources are ensured from time to time to further improve the management and facilities of old age homes.

Sanjeev Singh

Director, Social Welfare Department