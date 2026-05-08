Yogi Government’s Old Age Pension Scheme Brings Dignity & Support To 29 Lakh Elderly Women

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Old Age Pension Scheme being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a major relief for lakhs of elderly women in Uttar Pradesh.

At present, the state government is providing old-age pension benefits to 2,923,364 elderly women across the state. For economically weak and destitute women, the scheme has become a strong support system in their lives.

Under the Yogi Government, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month is being provided. Through DBT, Rs 3,000 is directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts every quarter. Regular pension payments are not only helping them meet their daily needs but are also strengthening their sense of self-respect and self-reliance.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department stated that the Old Age Pension Scheme is being implemented with complete transparency.

Pension amounts are being transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, eliminating the role of middlemen and ensuring timely assistance reaches eligible women. This initiative of the Yogi Government has provided significant financial support to elderly women living in both rural and urban areas.

Jaunpur district has emerged as the largest beneficiary district under the Old Age Pension Scheme in the state, with 100,820 elderly women receiving pension benefits. Azamgarh ranks second, where 86,166 women have been linked to the scheme. Ballia stands third, with 79,160 elderly women benefiting from the pension scheme. Economically weaker elderly women in Purvanchal districts have been connected to the scheme to provide them with social security.

Simultaneously, administrative efforts are continuously underway to identify eligible women and link them to the scheme so that no needy woman is deprived of the benefits.

With regular financial assistance under the Yogi Government, elderly women no longer have to depend on others for their small daily needs. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month is being provided, and Rs 3,000 is directly transferred to bank accounts every quarter through DBT. This amount has proved highly helpful in meeting expenses related to medicines, ration, and other necessities. For elderly women living in rural areas, the scheme is becoming a foundation for living a life with dignity.

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Financial assistance during old age has had a positive impact on the mental and social well-being of women. It has also strengthened their position within families, where they are now being treated with greater respect.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently been expanding the scope of welfare schemes for the poor, destitute, and needy sections of society across the state.

The Old Age Pension Scheme is considered one of the government’s major public welfare initiatives. The government’s objective is to economically empower elderly women and ensure them a life of dignity and respect.