Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Unveils ‘Teachers First’ Education Reform Roadmap; Council Schools To Reopen From June 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 23: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scope of education reforms in Uttar Pradesh continues to expand. To make basic education more qualitative, inclusive and outcome-oriented, the government is simultaneously focusing on teacher empowerment, student enrolment, learning improvement, health security and strengthening human resources.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, interacted with teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, ARPs, SRGs and DIET mentors across the state through a YouTube Live session on Tuesday, sharing the department's upcoming action plan and priorities.

He said, "To avoid repeated extensions of school vacations due to extreme heat and to ensure a minimum of 220 teaching days in line with the National Education Policy, council schools will now commence operations from June 25 every year."

He urged teachers to warmly welcome students when schools reopen and to pay special attention to their health and safety considering the prevailing heat conditions.

Teachers At The Centre Of Reforms

During the interaction, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma emphasised that the classroom is the true centre of educational transformation and that teachers are its most crucial link.

He noted that the success of policies formulated at the government level ultimately depends on the commitment of teachers and their work inside the classroom. Therefore, teachers hold the foremost role in driving education reforms.

He informed participants that the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, beginning on July 1, will focus specifically on identifying and enrolling out-of-school children. Birth records maintained by ASHA workers and local-level information will be utilised to reach such children.

Special emphasis will also be placed on ensuring the seamless transition of students from Class 5 to Class 6 to reduce dropout rates. Regular attendance and catch-up learning initiatives for students lagging behind in academics will also be prioritised.

NIPUN Bharat Mission Expanded

The Additional Chief Secretary further announced that the scope of the NIPUN Bharat Mission is being extended up to Class 5. Clear learning outcomes are being defined for language, English, mathematics and environmental studies. State-level training for SRGs and DIET mentors has already commenced, and they will subsequently train teachers at district and block levels.

During the NIPUN Sankalp Workshop scheduled for July 6, the academic and administrative machinery will jointly pledge to transform districts into NIPUN districts.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening school libraries, print-rich learning materials and parental participation. The Holistic Progress Report has been made more effective and will now be shared with parents twice a year. He also advocated encouraging activities such as the "Drop Everything and Read (DEAR)" campaign in schools.

Teacher Welfare And Recruitment Push

Discussing teacher welfare initiatives, he said, "Under the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors and their families are being provided cashless medical treatment facilities of up to Rs 5 lakh."

He appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to complete their registrations within the stipulated timeframe. He also informed that the recruitment process for approximately 11,000 teachers and 10,000 instructors in urban areas is being advanced.

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Concluding the interaction, he urged teachers to promote a culture of reading and continuous learning. Referring to Munshi Premchand, he said, "Lifelong learning is the foundation of better teaching and personality development."

He expressed confidence that with the dedication of teachers, the commitment of the state government and active societal participation, Uttar Pradesh will establish a new model of basic education for the country and successfully achieve the goal of delivering quality education to every child.